Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Playoffs MLS

What time is Phialdephia Union vs FC Cincinnati match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati of 20th October in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 PM
Bolivia: 19:00 PM
Brazil: 21:00 PM
Chile: 20:00 PM
Colombia: 19:00 PM
Ecuador: 19:00 PM
USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 01:00 AM
Mexico: 19:00 PM
Paraguay: 19:00 PM
Peru: 20:00 PM
Uruguay: 21:00 PM
Venezuela: 19:00 PM
Watch out for this FC Cincinnati player:
The player to watch for this match will be star forward, Brandon Vazquez, the current center forward has been an important piece in since the beginning of the season for Cincinnati and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Philadelphia Union player:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Dániel Gazdag, the current center forward has been an important piece since the beginning of the season for the Philadelphia Union and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last FC Cincinnati lineup:
R. Calentano; M. Miazga, G. Cameron, N. Hagglund; A. Barreal, J. Moreno, O. Nwobodo, A. Powell; L. Acosta; Brenner, B. Vazquez.
Last Philadelphia Union lineup:
A. Blake; O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, J. Elliot, M. Real; J. McGlynn, José Martínez, L. Flach; D. Gazdag; J. Carranza; M. Uhre.
Background:
Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati have only met 8 times all-time (5 wins for Philadelphia Union, 2 draws and 1 win for FC Cincinnati) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In goals, it is the Philadelphia Union who have the advantage with 13 goals to FC Cincinnati's 5. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 7 of the 2022 season where Cincinnati beat Philadlephia 3-1.
About the Stadium:
Sabaru Park is a multipurpose stadium located in Chester, Pennsylvania and is the current home of the Philadelphia Union, a soccer team that plays in the MLS or First Division of Soccer in the United States. The first game at the stadium was played on June 27, 2010, when the Philadelphia Union defeated Seattle Sounders FC 3-1. Sebastien Le Toux scored the Union's first goal at the stadium on a cross header. However, Sounders FC's Pat Noonan scored the first goal in the venue's history.
Due to high attendance and ticket sales, in 2011 the Philadelphia Union expressed interest in expanding the stadium's capacity. The planned expansion would occur in three phases, initially to 20,000, then to 27,000 and finally to approximately 30,000.
Looking to win on the road
The FC Cincinnati team began to play for their lives in this knockout rounds of the final phase long before the Philadelphia Union as they finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 49 units achieved with 12 wins, 13 draws and 9 defeats, also, in the statistics they have 64 goals for and 56 against, leaving them with a difference of 8 goals in total so to advance to these conference semifinals they had to face New York RB as visitors, same duel from which they managed to get away with and be present in this round of KO.
To make their stay at home count
The Philadelphia Union finished the regular season in first place in the MLS Eastern Conference with 19 wins, 10 draws and 5 losses for a total of 67 points over the course of the campaign. In the statistics they averaged a total of 72 goals for and 26 goals against, leaving them with a goal difference of 46 goals for, the best average of the tournament. In their last match of the regular phase, they defeated Toronto with a hat-trick from Dániel Gazdag and another goal from Mikael Uhre to seal a 4-0 win and advance to the conference semifinals of this MLS CUP 2022.
The stakes are high
MLS has reached its final phase of the tournament, after a long journey made by the teams, the time to dispute the cup of the 2022 season has begun, this time there will be no tomorrow, there will not be a second chance or a second opportunity to be saved in case of making a mistake, the one who plays better and does not make mistakes will be the winner of these playoffs. On this occasion, the Philadelphia Union team is once again present in these instances to dispute one more duel of the Play Offs, now, against FC Cincinnati, a team that already began its passage in the round of the K.O. and managed to survive the previous round to continue fighting to reach the final round.
Kick-off time
The Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati match will be play in the Sabaru Park, in Chester, Pensilvania. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
