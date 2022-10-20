Mineros vs Tapatio: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga Expansion MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mineros vs Tapatío live, as well as the latest information from the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Mineros vs Tapatio online live stream
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports, Hi Sports, Marca Claro, ESPN.
Mineros vs Tapatio can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX, Marca Claro App.
What time is the Mineros vs Tapatio match corresponding to the Apertura2022 playoff of the Liga de Expansion MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Mineros vs Tapatio match on October 20, 2022 in several countries:
Spain: 21:00 hours
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 17:00 hrs. PT / 20:00 ET
Mineros Statements
Omar Moreno spoke after the loss to the Alacranes de Durango: "It was nice to secure the undefeated record. It was a bad game in general. It's incredible the fans they have, you don't see it anywhere, the players feel when there are fans like that."
"Losing with all those ingredients hurts a little less, Mexican soccer needs more places like that".
How does Tapatio arrive?
Tapatío arrives after losing to La Paz three goals to two, and is in ninth place with 22 points, after six wins, seven losses and four defeats. Tapatío ended the tournament with one point after tying against Dorados de Sinaloa in a pending match, with a goal by Óscar Macías. The team from Guadalajara suffered a loss in the 17th matchday of the 2022 opening season, after losing to Club La Paz, a team that has just started its journey in the Expansion League.
How do Mineros arrive?
Mineros arrives at this match after finishing the competition in eighth place, after six wins, five draws and six defeats throughout the competition, reaching 23 points, with a great performance throughout the 17 matchdays. In their last game, Mineros lost to Alacranes by four goals to one.
The match will be played at Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium.
The Mineros vs Tapatío match will be played at Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium, located in Zacatecas, Zacatecas. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Liga Expansion MX match: Mineros vs Tapatio Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.