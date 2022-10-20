Pachuca vs Monterrey: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

11:54 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Pachuca vs Monterrey live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Monterrey live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium. 
11:49 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Monterrey live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports, Marca Claro.

Pachuca vs Monterrey can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:44 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Pachuca vs Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 2022 First Leg Semifinal match?

This is the kickoff time for the Pachuca vs Monterrey match on October 20, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 23:00 hours

Argentina: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Mexico: 21:00 hrs.

United States: 19:00 hrs. PT / 22:00 ET

11:39 PM2 hours ago

Rayados Statements

Víctor Manuel Vucetich spoke after achieving the pass to the semifinal of the Apertura 2022: "There are things to correct, we cannot get carried away by emotion, we must be cold, be aware of what was not done in a correct way, we must be cautious in what we say, it is something fundamental."

"It is a team that has all the elements to play that way, solid defensively, with a lot of skill and mentality, they are selected, the midfield is dynamic, they know how to add to the attack and up top a very strong offensive line."

"In relation to César, it is evident what happened to him, we thought it was influenza and decided to leave him, fortunately it was just a flu and we decided not to include him in the starting eleven, he was contemplated to play, we cannot give anything away in these matches, now that he is recovered, it is having an effect on him, that he was standing still".

"Funes Mori, I have always spoken well of him, if he has a team that can supply him, he will always be in the danger zone, I'm glad we found him again in this important phase, we have the elements to keep us in this dynamic".

11:34 PM2 hours ago

Statements by Pachuca

Guillermo Almada spoke after the victory over Tigres: "I would like to congratulate the players, the entire squad, for their commitment and willingness. I think that we have achieved a tough, very complicated, but well-deserved qualification. The effort made by the players to achieve this qualification to the semifinals and give joy to the people is very valuable".

"Pocho' is a historic player, his dedication, his love for the club, his willingness in the matches and sometimes he has had to wait, as he did last match, are never in question. He is a very important player, who brings us many things and today he once again gave us the joy we are accustomed to."

"Monterrey has, if not the best, one of the best squads in Mexican soccer, they have had a great championship, they are a very tough opponent, they have a fan base that supports them a lot. So we have a very tough, very complicated key ahead of us, but we have to think about what's coming and believe to the death in our chances."

"Rayados will be just as tough as Tigres, if not tougher. They have, if not the best of the best squads, along with Tigres and América. They have had a great tournament, with great fans and a great coach."

11:29 PM2 hours ago

How are Monterrey coming along?

Rayados defeated Cruz Azul at the BBVA stadium by three goals to zero, making it to yet another semifinal, after failing to take advantage in the first leg at the Azteca Stadium.

11:24 PM2 hours ago

How does Pachuca arrive?

Pachuca arrives at this match after defeating Tigres categorically at the Hidalgo stadium by a score of two goals to one, giving a great blow and defeating one of the favorite teams for the title.

11:19 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium.

The Pachuca vs Monterrey match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, located in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
11:14 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Pachuca vs Monterrey Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
