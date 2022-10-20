Pachuca vs Monterrey: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Pachuca vs Monterrey live stream.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Monterrey live online
Pachuca vs Monterrey can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pachuca vs Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 2022 First Leg Semifinal match?
Spain: 23:00 hours
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 21:00 hrs.
United States: 19:00 hrs. PT / 22:00 ET
Rayados Statements
"It is a team that has all the elements to play that way, solid defensively, with a lot of skill and mentality, they are selected, the midfield is dynamic, they know how to add to the attack and up top a very strong offensive line."
"In relation to César, it is evident what happened to him, we thought it was influenza and decided to leave him, fortunately it was just a flu and we decided not to include him in the starting eleven, he was contemplated to play, we cannot give anything away in these matches, now that he is recovered, it is having an effect on him, that he was standing still".
"Funes Mori, I have always spoken well of him, if he has a team that can supply him, he will always be in the danger zone, I'm glad we found him again in this important phase, we have the elements to keep us in this dynamic".
Statements by Pachuca
"Pocho' is a historic player, his dedication, his love for the club, his willingness in the matches and sometimes he has had to wait, as he did last match, are never in question. He is a very important player, who brings us many things and today he once again gave us the joy we are accustomed to."
"Monterrey has, if not the best, one of the best squads in Mexican soccer, they have had a great championship, they are a very tough opponent, they have a fan base that supports them a lot. So we have a very tough, very complicated key ahead of us, but we have to think about what's coming and believe to the death in our chances."
"Rayados will be just as tough as Tigres, if not tougher. They have, if not the best of the best squads, along with Tigres and América. They have had a great tournament, with great fans and a great coach."
