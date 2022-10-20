Dorados Sinaloa vs Alacranes Durango Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Expansion MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango in the Liga Expansion MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango match in the Playoffs of the Liga Expansion MX.
What time is Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango match for Liga Expansion MX?
This is the start time of the game Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango of October 21st 2022 in several countries:
México: 21:15 horas CDMX, Vix
Argentina: 00:15 horas
Chile: 00:15 horas
Colombia: 21:15 horas
Perú: 21:15 horas
EE.UU.: 22:15 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:15 horas
Uruguay: 23:15 horas
Paraguay: 22:15 horas
España: 05:15 horas
Where and how to watch Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango live and in real time.
The match will be broadcasted on Vix and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango in streaming you can watch it on Vix+ and Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Dorados and Alacranes have only met on one occasion, leaving a two-goal draw, so both teams will be looking to close the gap and earn a ticket to the quarterfinals of the playoffs, in search of the title.
Dorados de Sinaloa 2-2 Durango, 24 Aug, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
How are Dorados coming along?
Dorados are coming from a 1-1 draw against Tapatío last week, having won 3, drawn 1 and lost 1 of their last 5 games, so they can look for confidence in this liguilla and be able to get the ticket to the quarterfinals.
Dorados de Sinaloa 1-1 Tapatío, 15 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Dorados de Sinaloa 2-0 Alebrijes de Oaxaca, 11 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Pumas Tabasco 0-3 Dorados de Sinaloa, 4 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Dorados de Sinaloa 0-2 U. de G, 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cancun FC 1-2 Dorados de Sinaloa, 25 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
How is Durango doing?
The Alacranes won 4-1 against Mineros de Zacatecas, in the last round of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 games they have had a not very good streak, with 3 draws, 1 loss and 1 win.
Durango 4-1 Mineros de Zacatecas, 14 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Durango 0-0 Atlético Morelia, 5 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cancun FC 0-0 Durango, 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Durango 1-1 Celaya, 25 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cimarrones de Sonora 5-0 Durango, 21 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Watch out for this Dorados player
José Raúl Zúñiga, 28 year old Colombian striker, has been in charge of being his team's goal scorer in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 15 games played he scored 9 goals in 1347 minutes played, so the player needs to close the tournament in a better way and take his team to the next phase.
Watch out for this player from Durango
José Gabriel Rodríguez Novoa, 26 year old Colombian center forward, has been the goal scorer for Durango in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 17 games played he scored 5 goals, the player needs to close the tournament in a better way in the Liguilla, because in the last game against Mineros de Zacatecas, he scored a double, so that can give him confidence for this duel.
Refereeing Quartet
Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina will be the referee for this game, Salvador Pérez Villalobos and Jair De Jesús Sosa García will be the referees' flag bearers and José Daniel Sánchez Huerta is the fourth designated referee.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dorados de Sinaloa vs Alacranes de Durango match, corresponding to the Liga de Expansión MX playoff. The match will take place at Estadio Banorte at 22:15.