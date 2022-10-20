LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch 2022 MLS Playoffs Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the LAFC vs LA Galaxy live from the 2022 MLS Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for the LAFC vs LA Galaxy live for the 2022 MLS Playoffs, in addition to the latest information from the Banc of California Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy online and live from the 2022 MLS Playoffs?
This is the start time of the LAFC vs LA Galaxy game in various countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in Star +
Bolivia: 22 hours in Star +
Brazil: 23 hours on DAZN
Chile: 22 hours in Star +
Colombia: 21 hours in Star +
Ecuador: 21 hours in Star +
USA (ET): 22 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 04 hours without transmission
Mexico: 21 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 23 hours in Star +
Peru: 21 hours in Star +
Uruguay: 23 hours in Star +
Venezuela: 22 hours in Star +
Carlos Vela, a must see player!
The LAFC striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having closed the championship in a great way with 12 goals and 9 assists, being the leader in the offensive of the Angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better engage with players like Gareth Bale, José Cifuentes and Cristian Arango to form a lethal forward. This had a great year due to the excellent season of Cristian Arango, who finished as the team's top scorer.
How does LAFC get here?
The Los Angeles team enters the Banc of California Stadium, their home, to face another edition of the classic “El Tráfico” against the LA Galaxy, after having finished the season as the absolute leader of the MLS Western Conference with a record of 21 wins, 4 draws and 9 losses, to reach 67 points. LAFC will be looking to take advantage of the duel against their arch-rival to clinch a place in the Western Conference final and seek their first MLS title. The Angelenos come to this round after having rested the previous week due to the direct pass to the Semifinals, which they obtained by finishing in first place in their conference. Their latest results were a narrow home loss against Nashville SC and two wins against Houston and Portland. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Carlos Vela, José Cifuentes and Jesús Murillo and with the arrival of Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale, LAFC is one of the big favorites for the MLS title.
Chicharito Hernandez, a must see player!
The Galaxy striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as that number "9" that should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 17 goals and 3 assists in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Chicharito needs to focus on is having more regularity on the pitch and combining better with players like Douglas Costa, Ricky Puig and Víctor Vázquez for a fearsome offense that keeps up the good rhythm in the season.
How does the Galaxy arrive?
The Los Angeles team closed a good season, fulfilling its promise of advancing to the Playoffs and avoiding being left out like the previous season. For this, the team was reinforced with Douglas Costa and Ricard Puig, in addition to having a good base of players such as Chicharito Hernández, Víctor Vázquez, Julián Araujo, Raheem Edwards and Jonathan Bond. Those led by Greg Vanney had a good season finishing fourth in the Western Conference with 50 points, after 14 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. With these results, the Angelenos were part of the First Round where they knocked out Nashville SC by a score of 1 to 0 and advanced to the Conference Semifinals where they hope to surprise and knock out the great favorite for the title.
Where's the game?
The Banc of California Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their way into the 2022 MLS Playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 22,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LAFC vs LA Galaxy match, corresponding to the matchup of the 2022 MLS Western Conference Semifinals. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 10:00 p.m.