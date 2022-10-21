ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Porto vs Benfica Live Score Here
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
“To be a big show”, but already it is known that "sometimes the spectacle may not be of great beauty in aesthetic terms due to its competitiveness". Even so, Sérgio Conceiç“s hopes for “a high-level game”, in which he recognizes that the psychological factor é important: “The basis of the work é what we have to do, but é Of course we always look at the opponent. The psychological factor always counts and é always important. É It is essential that the players are well physically and emotionally. We are a team with some young people, some who are going through a classic for the first time, but we always work on the psychological side, not é for being this game and the opponent that é.''
Probable Porto!
How does Porto arrive?
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
''Of course é always better to be three points à front, and with this direct confrontation, in case we reach the victory, we will be with six points of advance. É a clear opportunity for us to improve our position in the League, but we are in the 10th.ª journey and neither é a third of the season. No é decisive, but we want to concentrate on the game, show our quality, play a good game and we want to win. They play at home, we have three points à forward, there may be a little more pressure for them, but what counts is the 90 minutes on the field.''
''É It's a good question, but I always look at it the same way. When we enter the field é to win, be it this game, or with PSG the week before. If it is not possible to win, the tie will be; the best result. We'll play to win, we'll see what the game's story is and we'll have to accept the final result.''
''FC Porto é a very good team, has a lot of individual quality and the players are used to playing with each other. É a group that is á together há a long time, have the same trainer for a long time; several years, which gives; lots of stability à team. They are good in attack, they have a good midfield and they know how to defend well, as they have shown in the last few weeks, in which they have not conceded goals. É a very complete team and, like all teams, tries to find the right balance. It will be a high intensity game for both teams and the final result will dependá of whoever gets the upper hand at the right time and eventually takes that result toé at the end.''
''Part of our strategy is to respect the quality of our opponent and the players who can score goals. No é news for us. This season alreadyá we play against very good teams and very good strikers. We will try to play our game, be tactically irreproachable, always be organized and connected, especially against very good spearheads. The task of the whole team é do not grant them spaces or opportunities, and always protect the depth. Already; we showed that we can play at a high level against great players and we need to be at our best.''
''É very easy. We have to focus on these 90 minutes as we are not going to win or lose because of past games. É this is my conviction. Há always a lot of interest in statistics, but whatever the outcome, it will depend; whatever happens on the field that day, it doesn't matter the past, the victories or defeats. We have to be focused as in previous games, with our attitude. This é the challenge. The é very interesting, one can argue, but to prepare players this is not; important.''
''To be honest, é the first time in this season that we have all the players on the team training, without injuries. We have all players ready to play, everyone can be in the team and in the eleven. Neres is á ready, trained yesterday [Wednesday] with the team, alreadyá demonstrated its quality at this time. We are happy to have every chance à our disposal.''
''It will be; a special atmosphere in the stadium, like when we play at home. They are top teams and the fans will be there. When big teams play, they will have their fans and not ours. We analyze everything, the games of FC Porto this season, and I always speak with all the people of our staff, Luisão and Javi García know better about the League and the special atmosphere in the stadium. We should expect a good atmosphere for the home team, but we have to be very focused on what we are going to do on the pitch, in our plan. If that happens, we won't be affected.''