Morelia vs Alebrijes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga Expansion MX Match

Where and how to watch Morelia vs Alebrijes live online
The match will be televised on FoxSports.
Morelia vs Alebrijes can be tuned in from FoxSports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Alebrijes player
Armando Gonzalez, forward, with 16 games played in this tournament, the player has become the team's main reference, his 8 goals in the regular season allowed the team to fight in the playoffs for a place in the playoffs, now they have a great challenge to beat the current champion, so his teammates must supply him with balls and thus achieve the goal.
Watch out for this Morelia player
Angel Robles, 20 year old forward, became the team's top scorer as an offensive player, in 16 games played the player has scored 4 goals, for this playoff it will be necessary that he contributes goals to advance to the next round, Alebrijes seems the ideal opponent to increase the amount of goals prior to the Liguillla.
Latest Alebrijes lineup
Chavez; Arreola, Reyes, Marin, Galicia; Gomez, Herrera, Morales, Vazquez; Tamay, Gonzalez.
Latest Morelia lineup
Ramirez; Jaime, Melgarejo, Ledesma, Gamboa; Andrade, Ruiz, Perez; Uchuari, Vergara, Mendoza.
Background
Alebrijes 1-1 Morelia
Morelia 1-0 Alebrijes
Morelia 6-3 Alebrijes
Alebrijes 0-1 Morelia
Alebrijes 1-1 Morelia
Arbitration quartet
Central: Guillermo Pacheco. Assistants: Eder Contreras and Jose Martinez. Fourth Official: Ivan Lopez.
Alebrijes much to gain and little to lose
The Alebrijes team has had very irregular tournaments, from being in the last places to being leader in the Clausura 2022, for this tournament the team finished in the 11th position with 20 points, the closing of the tournament for this team was bad; However, the regulations give them one more opportunity to enter the fight for the championship, in a league where the important thing is to transcend and train players, the more duels the better for the team, even though there is no promotion, this team knows that winning the championship means money that they can invest in the stadium and thus have the permits to fight for promotion when it is reactivated, but before thinking about titles they must beat the current champion.
Morelia to defend its title
Atletico Morelia is a team with a long tradition in the state, undoubtedly the disappearance in the first division caused a lot of commotion, because it was an animator of Liga MX, we all know that its place was taken by Mazatlan and this team had to re-emerge again, but apparently it has done things well, this team was champion in the Clausura 2022 defeating Atlante in the final, Undoubtedly an unexpected championship that brought a lot of joy to the people of Morelia, now for this Apertura 2022 the team is classified sixth with 26 points, so it will have to fight for a place in the playoffs and thus fight in the playoffs for the title, high expectations are what the fans have for this team and the champion must respond.
All or nothing in the Expansion
The playoffs of the Expansion League are here to give us a duel between Morelia and Alebrijes, there have been several tournaments since this format has been played and each time the level increases, teams that seek to train the best young players and waiting to be promoted to the first division have given more visibility to what was the promotion, now with more structured plans and in order, the teams seek to take the championship trophy and make their name grow, in this playoff there are very good teams that are certainly candidates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Morelia vs Alebrijes match, corresponding to the Liga Expansion MX Playoffs. The match will take place at Estadio Morelos at 8:00 pm ET.