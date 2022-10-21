Valencia vs Mallorca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca live, as well as the latest information from Mestalla Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca match live on TV and online?
The match Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it streaming, your option is: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca?
This is the kick-off time for the Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca match on October 22, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Bolivia: 12:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Brazil: 13:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Chile: 12:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Colombia: 11:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Spain: 18:30 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 11:30 hrs. - Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Peru: 11:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs. - ESPN 4
Referee team
Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez
Assistant Referee 1: David Medié Jiménez
Assistant Referee 2: Guadalupe Porras Ayuso
Key player at RCD Mallorca
One of the players to keep in mind in RCD Mallorca is Vedat Muriqi, the 28-year-old center forward born in Kosovo, has played eight games in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, in which, he has not managed to assist, but he already has four goals, this against; Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid and Elche CF.
Key player at Valencia CF
One of the most outstanding players in Valencia CF is Édinson Cavani, the 35-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward, has played five games so far in LaLiga Santander 2022-2023, in which he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Elche CF on two occasions and Sevilla FC.
History Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca
In total, both teams have met 62 times, Valencia CF dominates the record with 34 wins, there have been 14 draws and RCD Mallorca has won 14 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Valencia CF with 104 goals to RCD Mallorca's 60.
Actuality - RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca has been having a bad performance in the LaLiga Santander 2022-2023, because after playing 10 games they are in the 15th position of the standings with nine points, this score was achieved after winning two games, drawing three and losing five, they have also scored seven goals and conceded 11, for a goal difference of -4.
- Last three matches
Actuality - Valencia CF
Valencia CF has been developing a regular role in the current edition of LaLiga Santander, because after playing a total of 10 matches, is in the number eight position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning four matches, drawing three and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +6, this after scoring 17 goals and conceding 11.
- Last three matches
The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium
The match between Valencia CF and RCD Mallorca will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in the city of Valencia (Spain), this stadium is where the Valencia Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1923 and has a capacity for 49,430 spectators approximately.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Valencia CF vs RCD Mallorca match, valid for matchday 11 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
