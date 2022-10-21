Hearts vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Hearts vs Celtic?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Celtic
Celtic's Furuhashi, who has eight goals and two assists, is currently the second highest scorer in the Scottish league with seven goals. He has just scored a goal in the League Cup match.
Player to watch at Hearts
Lawrence Shankhaland has already scored six goals at the start of the season, four of them in the Premiership. With these figures he has already surpassed those of last year in his previous team.
How are Celtic Glasgow coming along?
Celtic Glasgow has two wins in a row and has just qualified for the semifinals of the League Cup after beating Motherwall 0-4 and will face Kilmarnock for a place in the final. Meanwhile, Celtic Glasgow is leading the Premiership with 27 points and a two-point advantage over Rangers. It could give rest since midweek play the Champions League with little chance of being in the round of 16 but with the intent to finish in third place to play the UEFA Europa League.
How do Hearts arrive?
Hearts are in poor form after five consecutive matches without a win. Their last victory was on September 18 at home to Motherwall by 0-3. In their most recent match they lost 2-0 against Aberdeen. Right now they are in last position with a total of 14 points, i.e. in the relegation group, although they are only one point away from getting into the championship group;
Background
Many clashes between Hearts and Celtic with a favorable balance for the Glasgow team that has won 198 times, while Hearts has won this duel 81 times. In 70 meetings the encounter has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2022 in which Celtic won 2-0. In the last five meetings the Glasgow team has won, while to go back to the last victory of Hearts you have to go to July 2021 on the first day in which Hearts won 2-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Tynecastle Stadium, a stadium located in Edinburgh, which was built in 1886 and has a capacity of 19852 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hearts and Celtic Glasgow meet in the match corresponding to the 12th round of the Premiership;
