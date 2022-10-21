Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Photo: Bayern Munich

How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich of 22th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: #VAMOS

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ribéry announces retirement, with mark in Germany

Franck Ribéry has announced his retirement at the age of 39. The player defended the Bayern shirt for 12 years, arriving in the 2007 season and leaving in 2019. It is the longest he has stayed at one club. 

The striker has won nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokal, one Champions League, one Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup. In individual awards, Ribéry won the European Player of the Year award in 2013 and was named third best in the world in the same year. 

For the Giant of Bavaria, he played 425 games, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists.

Speak up, Nagelsmann!

"Manuel Neuer will not play, he is still in pain. It looks like he will also be out of the game with Barcelona. We want him to come back against Mainz. We will have to wait. Sané is still out. Müller won't play either, he has a stomach virus. I think he will be fine for the Champions League match. Noussair Mazraoui is back in training and fit again

It is certainly a special match, as I have spent nine great years at the club. I'm looking forward to getting back. Matches against Hoffenheim are always difficult."

Photo: Bayern Munich
Probable lineup for Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies;  Kimmich, Sabitzer - Coman, Musiala, Mané; Gnabry.
Bayern Munich's Situation

After suffering a muscle strain in his left thigh in the win against Freiburg, Leroy Sané is back in training with the squad, as is Lucas Hernández, who had his first contact with the ball since his adductor injury in September. However, both are doubts for Julian Nagelsmann. Full-back Bouna Sarr is out due to a patellar tendon injury. Thomas Müller is also unavailable for the match. The midfielder had stomach problems and Manuel Neuer suffered a shoulder injury.
Speak up, Breitenreiter!

"We want to build on the previous games, and even if the opponent brings a completely different quality than Schalke at the weekend, we want to carry the process forward and be brave. The game will show how far we have come. The opponent will definitely show us things we still have to work on. We want to play exciting soccer and succeed in front of a full stadium. 

Bayern have gone through a phase this season where results have not been certain. But they are the team with the most possession and the best tackling rate. They are an absolute top team, we all know about their individual quality. We are prepared for our opponents, but we also want to look at ourselves. We can make it very difficult for any team, so we play with confidence. We don't want to play into Bayern's hands."

Probable lineup for Hoffenheim

Baumann; Akpoguma, Kabak, Nsoki; Skov, Prömel, Geiger, Angelino; Baumgartner; Rutter, Dabbur.
Hoffenheim's Situation

Andre Breitenreiter will be missing striker Ihlas Bebou with a knee injury and defender Benjamin Hübner with an ankle problem. Defender Ermin Bicakcic, meanwhile, is in physical transition. Andrej Kramaric is also a doubt, while Kevin Vogt is suspended.

Bayern

Bayern Munich also booked their place in the last 16 of the Pokal after beating Augsburg 5-2. With their eyes already on the domestic league, the Bavarians beat Freiburg 5-0 and thus occupy second place with 19 points, four behind leaders Union Berlin.
Hoffe

Hoffenheim are coming off a 5-1 victory over Schalke 04 in the DFB Pokal in midweek. In the German Bundesliga, Die Kraichgauer are in fourth place with 17 points. The victory over the same Royal Blues last round, 3-0, secured three positions in the table.
Eye on the Game

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, live this Saturday (22), at the PreZero Arena, at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 11th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
