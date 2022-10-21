Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live?
What time is Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: #VAMOS
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 8:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ribéry announces retirement, with mark in Germany
The striker has won nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokal, one Champions League, one Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup. In individual awards, Ribéry won the European Player of the Year award in 2013 and was named third best in the world in the same year.
For the Giant of Bavaria, he played 425 games, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists.
😘 #MerciFranck pic.twitter.com/V6yqfmxFEB— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 21, 2022
Speak up, Nagelsmann!
It is certainly a special match, as I have spent nine great years at the club. I'm looking forward to getting back. Matches against Hoffenheim are always difficult."
Probable lineup for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Situation
Speak up, Breitenreiter!
Bayern have gone through a phase this season where results have not been certain. But they are the team with the most possession and the best tackling rate. They are an absolute top team, we all know about their individual quality. We are prepared for our opponents, but we also want to look at ourselves. We can make it very difficult for any team, so we play with confidence. We don't want to play into Bayern's hands."
⚽ ➕ @georgi_hrt 🟰 💙 pic.twitter.com/EWJ6mBU56t — TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) October 21, 2022
Probable lineup for Hoffenheim
Hoffenheim's Situation
Andre Breitenreiter will be missing striker Ihlas Bebou with a knee injury and defender Benjamin Hübner with an ankle problem. Defender Ermin Bicakcic, meanwhile, is in physical transition. Andrej Kramaric is also a doubt, while Kevin Vogt is suspended.
