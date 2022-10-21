Rangers vs Livingston: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Rangers vs Livingston live on Scottish Championship match day 12.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs Livingston on Match day 12 of the Scottish Championship, as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Livingston online live on Scottish Championship match day 12?
The Rangers vs Livingston game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the game on Streaming you can enjoy it on the Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Ibrox Stadium
It is the Rangers Stadium, located in Glasgow, Scotland, has a capacity for 50 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on December 30, 1899 is one of the oldest stadiums in Scotland and the world, a unique stadium that will be the setting for the match between Rangers and Livingston in the 12th round of the Scottish Championship.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee David Munro, who will have the task of dispensing justice in one of the most exciting matches of this 12th match day.
Absences
Neither of the two teams will have any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for this match of the 12th round in the Scottish Championship, which will undoubtedly be a great match in which both teams will be looking for the 3 points.
Background
The record leans heavily in favor of Rangers since in the last 15 games, the record shows 14 wins for Rangers, one draw and Livingston has never been able to defeat Rangers, so tomorrow the classes will come out as strong favorites to take the 3 points and continue fighting for the overall leadership of the competition.
How does Livingston arrive?
Livingston comes into this match in 6th place with 15 points and a record of 5 wins, 0 draws and 5 defeats, a very irregular club with a bad start to the tournament dropping points along the way, they are coming off a win in their match day 11 game against Johnstone, they will be looking to defeat one of the best teams in the competition and fill themselves with motivation for the rest of the tournament.
How does Rangers arrive?
Rangers come into this match in 2nd place with 25 points and a record of 8 wins, one draw and one loss, a team that always fights for the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic, two teams that are the best in Scotland, will be looking to keep closing in on Celtic who are two points ahead after defeating Livingston.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Rangers vs Livingston, match day 12 of the Scottish Premiership. The match will take place at Ibrox Stadium, at 09:00.