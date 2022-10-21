Fiorentina vs Inter Milan: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fiorentina vs Inter de Milan in the Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fiorentina vs Inter de Milan match in the Serie A.
What time is Fiorentina vs Inter de Milan match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Fiorentina vs Inter de Milan of October 22nd, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Inter live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 23rd time that these two teams will meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and cut the balance, which is leaning on the side of Milan, with 10 wins, leaving 6 draws and 6 wins for the Viola.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, the streak has been on Inter's side, with 4 wins and a draw, the most recent meeting leaving Fiore winless,
Internazionale 1-1 Fiorentina, 19 Mar, 2022, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 1-3 Internazionale, 21 Sep, 2021, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 0-2 Internazionale, 5 Feb, 2021, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 1-2 Internazionale, 13 Jan, 2021 Coppa Italia
Internazionale 4-3 Fiorentina, 26 Sep, 2020, Italy Serie A
How are Fiore coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 1-1 draw against Lecce, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with this streak and avoid defeats.
Lecce 1-1 Fiorentina, 17 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 5-1 Heart of Midlothian, 13 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
Fiorentina 0-4 Lazio, 10 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Fiorentina, 6 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa Conference League
Atalanta 1-0 Fiorentina, 2 Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
How are Inter coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, having their last win against Salernitana, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a favorable streak for the team.
Internazionale 2-0 Salernitana, 16 Oct, 2022, Serie A Italy
Barcelona 3-3 Internazionale, 12 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Sassuolo 1-2 Internazionale , 8 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Barcelona, 4 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 1-2 AS Roma, 1 Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
Watch out for this Fiore player
Ivory Coast striker Cristian Kouame has had a not very good performance, playing in 8 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals and 1 assist, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in fewer games played, but who has not found his best moment and who will look to ignite that spark that will give him the goal.
Watch out for this Inter player
Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has not had a good performance, playing in 9 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals and 1 assists, being the main striker of the team, scoring in the last game, so he will seek to return to the path of the goal and take his team to the next phase, because in previous tournaments he was lethal in goal
Lukaku returns
Inter's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returned to training with his teammates on Thursday after almost two months on the sidelines due to his left thigh flexor muscle injury.
The medical tests he underwent reassured the coaching staff, who still preferred him to work individually, according to local media.
Now back in action, Lukaku is awaiting his coach's decision on whether to call him up against Fiorentina, although it is expected that if he does make the list he will not start. The player's objective is to arrive in full physical condition against Viktoria Plzen, where a victory would mathematically qualify for the Champions League round of 16.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, at 14:45.