AC Milan vs Monza: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A
Photo VAVEL 

Tune in here AC Milan vs Monza

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of  Milan vs Monza. As well as recent information of the San Siro. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
 
Player to watch from Monza: Stefano SensI

The 27 year old midfielder is having a good season. He was a substitute for Inter de Milan, but now he is a starer for Monza, and he has scored two goals, (Monza in total has scored nine times, they are not a goalscoring team) Will Sense appear tomorrow against AC Milan, or will Milan dominate the whole match? 

 

Some of the times for the match!

Some of the times for tomorrow's match!

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Bolivia: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Chile: 2:00 PM

Colombia: 12:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

USA (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Paraguay: 2:00 PM

Peru: 12:00 PM

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Last XI from Monza

Michele Di Gregorio; Luca Caldirola, Pablo Mari, Marlon; Carlos Augusto, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Rovella, Patrick Ciurria; Gianluca Caprari, Christian Gytkjaer, Matteo Pessina
Last XI from AC Milan

Ciprian Tatarusanu; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Pierre Kalulu; Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic; Rafael Leao, Yacine Adli, Brahim Díaz; Olivier Giroud
When and where to watch AC Milan vs Monza

The game will be broadcast on Star+
Monza come from a loss!

Monza are playing their first season in Serie A ever, and they are not having a bad season for being their first time, they are now in 14th place with three wins one draw and six losses, not bad for a first season. Last matchday they played an experienced team in Serie A, which is Empoli, and they lost 1-0 thanks to an 11 minute goal from the Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas. If Monza win tomorrow, they could go up to 9th place. 

 

Monza obviously have a big disadvantage as their team doesn't have better players as AC Milan's team, but Monza are fighters. Some match weeks ago, they played Juventus at home and surprisingly got a 1-0 win, so they could probably cause trouble against AC Milan. Will they win tomorrow?

AC Milan come from a clutch victory!

AC Milan are having really good season, but not as good as last season. They have played 10 games they have won seven times, drawn twice and lost once (the loss was against Napoli 1-2. 

 

Last matchday they faced Hellas Verona and AC Milan barely won. The game started really well for the rossonero as in the 9th minute Miguel Veloso scored an own goal, but it didn't take long for Hellas Verona to score a goal, as ten minutes later Koray Gunter scored the second goal of the match. After that, AC Milan struggled to score again, but in the 81st minute Sandro Tonali scored the winning goal and got the three points for Stefano Pioli's team. Can they get another 3 points in tomorrow's game against Monza?

Promising duel!

The San Siro located in Milan; Italy will be the field that will host the matchday 11 of Serie A between AC Milan and Monza. This stadium has space for 80,018. People.

The San Siro is obviously one of the best known stadiums around the world, and has obviously had a long history in football. This stadium was the venue for the 1934 World Cup, three matches were played; Switzerland 3-2 the Netherlands in the first round, Germany 2-1 Sweden in the quarterfinals and Italy 1-0 Austria in the semifinal.

In addition to that World Cup, it also hosted the 1990 World Cup, where many more games were played, such as: Argentina 0-1 Cameroon, West Germany 4-1 Yugoslavia, West Germany 5-1 UAE, West Germany 1-1 Colombia, West Germany 2-1 Netherlands and Czechoslovakia 0-1 Federal Germany.

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the AC Milan vs Monza match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Serie A. The venue of the match will be at the San Siro  at 11:00 am.
