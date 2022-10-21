AC Milan vs Monza: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AC Milan vs Monza
Player to watch from Monza: Stefano SensI
Jugador a seguir del AC Milan: Rafael Leao
Some of the times for the match!
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Last XI from Monza
Last XI from AC Milan
When and where to watch AC Milan vs Monza
Monza come from a loss!
Monza obviously have a big disadvantage as their team doesn't have better players as AC Milan's team, but Monza are fighters. Some match weeks ago, they played Juventus at home and surprisingly got a 1-0 win, so they could probably cause trouble against AC Milan. Will they win tomorrow?
AC Milan come from a clutch victory!
Last matchday they faced Hellas Verona and AC Milan barely won. The game started really well for the rossonero as in the 9th minute Miguel Veloso scored an own goal, but it didn't take long for Hellas Verona to score a goal, as ten minutes later Koray Gunter scored the second goal of the match. After that, AC Milan struggled to score again, but in the 81st minute Sandro Tonali scored the winning goal and got the three points for Stefano Pioli's team. Can they get another 3 points in tomorrow's game against Monza?
Promising duel!
The San Siro is obviously one of the best known stadiums around the world, and has obviously had a long history in football. This stadium was the venue for the 1934 World Cup, three matches were played; Switzerland 3-2 the Netherlands in the first round, Germany 2-1 Sweden in the quarterfinals and Italy 1-0 Austria in the semifinal.
In addition to that World Cup, it also hosted the 1990 World Cup, where many more games were played, such as: Argentina 0-1 Cameroon, West Germany 4-1 Yugoslavia, West Germany 5-1 UAE, West Germany 1-1 Colombia, West Germany 2-1 Netherlands and Czechoslovakia 0-1 Federal Germany.