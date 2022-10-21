Stoke City vs Coventry City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Stoke City vs Coventry City?
If you want to watch Stoke City vs Coventry City live on TV, your choice is Sky Bet Championship
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Stoke City vs Coventry City match in Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Player to watch at Coventry City
In Coventry City stands out the Swedish striker Gyokeres who has scored four goals in this start of the season. It should be remembered that he finished last season with 18 goals.
Player to watch at Stoke City
Baker, a 27-year-old midfielder, is the team's leading scorer with four goals and four assists. The former Chelsea player has not scored since September 13, when he netted a brace against Hull City.
How does Coventry City fare?
This team has two wins in a row, the last one in the most recent match in which they managed to win at home by the minimum to Sheffield United with a goal in the 87th minute from a penalty converted by Waghorn. Right now they are at the bottom of the table with only 13 points and three points away from the relegation places.
How are Stoke City coming along?
Stoke City broke their good run of three games without defeat but this ended in their last match in which they lost at home by the minimum against Rotherham. Right now in the Championship standings they are in 16th place with 19 points in the table, five points clear of the relegation places and just five points clear of the promotion Playoffs.
Background
60 meetings between Stoke City and Coventry City with an even balance since 25 times each team has won. While the other 10 remaining encounters ended in a draw. The last time they met was on May 7, 2022 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Coventry City have managed to win or draw in the last five meetings;
Venue: The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium, a stadium built in 1997 with a capacity of 25,383 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stoke City and Coventry City meet in the match corresponding to the 17th round of the Championship.
