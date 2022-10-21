Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Bundesliga
"Opponent central defenders were often able to dribble through midfield without us grabbing them. É That's why we allow so many chances. In possession, we want to have as few duels as possible and widen the paths. Instead, we try to play in a very small space. So you ; You shouldn't be surprised if you invite your opponent," saidEdin Terzic.

 "We won 2-0, we are one round à forward - but it was no more. In the meantime there was a fire. Hannover had opportunities, we lacked sovereignty throughout the game. We need to be more stable and play football better. And we have to improve significantly. If Greg hadn't kept us in the game, I would have tipped. He was a very important factor, <

"Stuttgart are also not playing the season they probably wanted. They showed good performances, but they also had a bit of bad luck," Terzic said of his opponent. "They took their first Bundesliga win last week and they built up their confidence with the midweek cup game. They need points but we are aware that we absolutely need the win at home and that we go into the game as favourites." ' said the Dortmund coach.

Probable Borussia Dortmund!

Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Ozcan; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko.
How do Borussia Dortmund arrive?

Borussia Dortmund is not having a good time, despite having beaten Hannover in the German Cup 2-0. In the Bundesliga, Dortmund haven't won for a while; four games and started a bad sequence, which caused a drastic drop in the overall classification of the Bundesliga. The team that played point-to-point with Union Berlin, today occupies the 9º placement with seven points of difference for the leader.
Speak up, Michael Wimmer!

"However, we want to show bravery and take the euphoria of the "last two games with us", added the 42-year-old coach, who will not have it; more Josha Vagnoman. “Josha isá in full training since Thursday and already; he did some passing and shooting exercises. He is; making good progress. Daxo Zagadou also completed the full session on Thursday – we are waiting for the final training session to decide on it.” 

“We go into the game with a bold and offensive approach and, at the same time, we want to defend as a collective with good compaction”, said Wimmer. “The match in Dortmund é special for all of us – for the team and the technical commission. We are playing against a top team in front of more than 80,000 fans. We are looking forward to it.”

Probably Stuttgart!

Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Zagadou; Silas, Endo, Ahamada, Millot, Sosa; Pfeiffer, Tomas.
How do you get to Stuttgart?

The Sttutgart is going through a good phase.  He won the last two games and in a way that convinced the fans. The team beat Bochum 4-1 and 6-0 against Arminia Bielefeld for the German Cup. In the last 10 games, there were four victories, three draws and three defeats.
CLASSIFICATION!

The game will be played at Signal Iduna Park

The Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart game will be played at Signal Iduna Park with a capacity of 81.365 people.
