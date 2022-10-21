America vs Toluca: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga MX 2022
Image: VAVEL

7:37 PM44 minutes ago

Tune in here America vs Toluca Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Toluca match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
7:32 PMan hour ago

What time is America vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game America vs Toluca of October 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:06 in PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 9:06 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 10:06 PM on DirecTV

Chile: 10:06 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 8:06 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 8:06 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 9:06 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:06 AM

Mexico: 8:06 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7 and ViX

Paraguay: 10:06 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 8:06 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 10:06 PM on DirecTV

7:27 PMan hour ago

First leg America vs Toluca

In the first leg, Toluca took a 2-1 lead. They withstood the Azulcrema onslaught in the first minutes and through set pieces such as Oscar Ortega at 23 and Leo Fernandez's penalty at 42 gave them a lead that was cut short in the second half with Emilio Lara's goal at 78 minutes, which made the final score and, by the way, broke the streak of the Azulcrema team that had not lost in a Liga MX match since the end of July.
7:22 PMan hour ago

Key player Toluca

Much of what Leo Fernández has been criticized for was his lack of commitment to getting down and covering, but in the first leg he was very good in every way and scored a goal from the penalty kick, so his participation will be key to help get the team to the Final.
7:17 PMan hour ago

Key player America

Henry Martin, who is having a pretty sweet moment before the World Cup, normally participates with goals or assists, as happened in the first leg when he provided the assist, so he will be the player to watch for this game.
Image: Mexsport
7:12 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 24 Oscar Ortega, 5 Carlos Guzmán, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 23 Claudio Baeza, 16 Jean Meneses, 10 Leonardo Fernández, 7 Camilo Sanvezzo, 32 Carlos González.
7:07 PMan hour ago

Last lineup America

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 14 Néstor Araujo, 2 Luis Fuentes, 23 Emilio Lara, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 17 Alejandro Zendejas.
7:02 PMan hour ago

Thinking about the draw

Nacho Ambriz was happy with the advantage obtained in the first 90 minutes, but stated that they will go in as if they were tied and get the win, just as they did against Santos.

"As a coach you would like to go 3-0, but going 2-1 helps. I saw them in the dressing room, they are serious, but we have to think that we are 0-0 and think about playing a good match as we did in Torreón", he stated.

6:57 PMan hour ago

Avoiding mistakes

Fernando Ortiz stated at the end of the game that they must avoid making mistakes, as they did in the first leg, which could cost them in the playoffs:

"It's soccer. Mistakes exist, it depends on when they can happen and today it's our turn. These mistakes in the playoffs are costly. I was worried about the inaccuracy from the midfield forward, but it is soccer; if everyone thought we were going to win by a landslide they were wrong. It is the final phase and there will be more tension. I will watch the video, analyze it, and start to make corrections in order to take that minimal advantage we have to advance to the Final," he commented.

6:52 PMan hour ago

What does Toluca need?

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca have the advantage and to keep it and be in the fight for the title they will have to win or draw by any score, which is why, although they will have to take care of the advantage, they will have to go all out in search of the win to avoid any problems, as they beat Santos in the Quarterfinals in the second leg by 2-1.
6:47 PM2 hours ago

What does America need?

If the Águilas del America want to be finalists, they need to win by any score, from 1-0 to the 5-1 they beat Puebla last week, remembering that a draw on aggregate gives them a ticket to the next round. The Águilas will need to be more cautious and focused, noting that they have not lost so far in the Apertura 2022.
6:42 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The America vs Toluca match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:06 pm ET.
6:37 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: America vs Toluca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
