Sunderland vs Burnley: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for Sunderland vs Burnley live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Light. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Burnley live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Sunderland vs Burnley can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Sunderland vs Burnley can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Burnley player
Jay Rodriguez, forward, with 33 years old, the Englishman is standing out game after game for his performances, with 13 games played, the experienced forward has scored seven goals and assisted on one occasion, no doubt his goals have been important to remain at the top of the table and it is expected that they can have the leadership in the next few days, since so far they are in third place.
Watch out for this Sunderland player
Ross Stewart, striker, with 26 years old, the experienced player is providing many goals to Sunderland's offense, with 7 games played, the player has scored five times and has provided three assists, he has certainly shown that he can be the ideal reference to maintain the category and perhaps think about promotion, the season is still long and his team will need to get victories with his offensive contribution.
Latest Burnley lineup
Muric; Vitinho, Taylor, Bellis, Roberts; Cork, Cullen, Zaroury, Brownhill, Tella; Rodriguez.
Latest Sunderland lineup
Patterson; Alese, Batth, O´Nien; Cirkin, Evans, Embleton, Neil; Pritchard, Clarke, Roberts.
Background
Burnley 1-3 Sunderland
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Burnley 2-0 Sunderland
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Burnley 4-1 Sunderland
Arbitration quartet
Central: Tim Robinson. Assistants: Paul Hodkinson and Nigel Lugg. Fourth Official: Robert Lewis.
Burnley in great shape
Burnley is being a great cheerleader of the Championship and it was to be expected, as six seasons in the Premier League have given them the competitive level to excel in the lower division, this season the team is doing well with 26 points in 15 games played, but what is most surprising about the team is that they have only been defeated once, making them the team with the fewest defeats so far this season, With a twelve game unbeaten streak the team is very close to the first position occupied by QPR, a victory would keep them in the fight for promotion, while a defeat would hurt them so much that they could fall to the eighth position, their last match ended in a one goal draw against Birmingham and this matchday they are expected to get 3 more points.
Sunderland up and down
Sunderland is clinging to the Championship and still dreams of promotion to the Premier League, after four seasons in Football Ligue One the team wants to take advantage of its return to the second division and although it is not having the best results, it is managing to stay out of relegation, with 20 points the team is in 13th position in the general table, the last meeting of the team was against Blackburn, where Rovers won at home with a score of 2-0, winning the next match is important because the rest of the rivals have not taken off much and a victory could leave them in a position close to the Playoff, but a defeat would leave them very close to relegation, certainly one of the best moments of the season is this and they must take advantage of it.
The Championship in full dispute
The EFL Championship is a tournament where there are always surprises and this time is no exception, the teams are looking for the top and although not everyone can have it, the distances in points have shortened, causing that a mistake can greatly harm a team that may be at the top of the table, and vice versa a team from below can climb positions, this Saturday Sunderland and Burnley will face in a crucial duel for the three points because their positions can be stolen by the other teams.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Sunderland vs Burnley, matchday 17 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Stadium of Light, at 10:00 pm ET.