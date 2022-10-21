Manchester City vs Brighton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Manchester City vs Brighton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Brighton of 22th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 09:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Watch out for this Brighton player
Moises Caicedo has managed to have an impressive regularity and with a world star level, so the Ecuadorian has become a key piece of the team from the south of England and should support to seek victory.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
For the home team, the most decisive player in this start of the league has been Erling Haaland, who is the top scorer in the Premier League by far ahead of his competition, so his union with Kevin de Bruyne will be essential to achieve more victories.
Last XI of Brighton
1 Sànchez, 34 Veltman, 5 Dunk, 4 Webster, 7 March, 10 Mac Allister, 25 Caicedo, 11 Trossard, 13 Grob, 14 Lallana, 18 Wellbeck.
Last XI of Manchester City
31 Ederson, 6 Aké, 3 Días, 25 Akanji, 47 Foden, 20 Silva, 16 Rodri, 7 Cancelo, 8 Gundogan, 17 De Bruyne, 9 Haaland.
The problems of the Premier League with the World Cup
The Premier League changed its calendar due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held in November and December, so the last matchday before the tournament will be played a week before the start, while the return will be on Boxing Day on December 26.
Qatar is just around the corner
The World Cup in Qatar is less than 1 month away and the teams have their last official friendly matches, as all of them have agreed to play a week before the tournament in Arab lands.
The 32 teams are preparing and will be looking for the eternal glory of world soccer.
Relegation in the Premier League
The fight to avoid relegation to the second division is very hard fought with 2 members that few expected, as Wolves and Leicester were not contemplated to suffer relegation, while newly promoted Nottingham Forest is finding it hard to return to the top flight of English soccer, despite having spent a lot of money on reinforcements.
The fight for the lead is on fire
The Premier League started in the best possible way, as the leader is Arsenal with 27 points, followed by Manchester City and Tottenham with 23 points.
Behind them are Chelsea with 20 points, Manchester United with 19 and Newcastle with 18 points.
Brighton must get back on track
Brighton were in a great position in the early stages of the Premier League, however Chelsea bought their manager Graham Potter and since that point they have struggled to get back on track, so Roberto de Zerbi has a lot of work ahead to recover one of the teams that gave more color to the league.
Manchester City for the lead
Manchester City fans are worried as their team lost to Liverpool and dropped three points in a neck-and-neck battle with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.
The Premier League continues in its 11th round
The best domestic league in the world plays its 11th matchday in what promises to be full of emotions as Manchester City must win to stay in the fight for the lead, while Brighton must regain their form after losing Potter as manager.
