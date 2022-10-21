Manchester City vs Brighton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League
7:28 PMan hour ago

Manchester City vs Brighton Live Score in Premier League 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Brighton match in Premier League 2022.
7:23 PMan hour ago

What time is Manchester City vs Brighton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Brighton of 22th October in several countries:

 

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Bolivia: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Chile: 11:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 16:00 PM

Mexico: 09:00 AM

Paraguay: 11:00 AM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 11:00 AM

7:18 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Brighton player

Moises Caicedo has managed to have an impressive regularity and with a world star level, so the Ecuadorian has become a key piece of the team from the south of England and should support to seek victory. 
7:13 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player

For the home team, the most decisive player in this start of the league has been Erling Haaland, who is the top scorer in the Premier League by far ahead of his competition, so his union with Kevin de Bruyne will be essential to achieve more victories. 
7:08 PMan hour ago

Last XI of Brighton

1 Sànchez, 34 Veltman, 5 Dunk, 4 Webster, 7 March, 10 Mac Allister, 25 Caicedo, 11 Trossard, 13 Grob, 14 Lallana, 18 Wellbeck.
7:03 PMan hour ago

Last XI of Manchester City

31 Ederson, 6 Aké, 3 Días, 25 Akanji, 47 Foden, 20 Silva, 16 Rodri, 7 Cancelo, 8 Gundogan, 17 De Bruyne, 9 Haaland.
6:58 PMan hour ago

The problems of the Premier League with the World Cup

The Premier League changed its calendar due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be held in November and December, so the last matchday before the tournament will be played a week before the start, while the return will be on Boxing Day on December 26.
6:53 PMan hour ago

Qatar is just around the corner

The World Cup in Qatar is less than 1 month away and the teams have their last official friendly matches, as all of them have agreed to play a week before the tournament in Arab lands.
The 32 teams are preparing and will be looking for the eternal glory of world soccer.
6:48 PM2 hours ago

Relegation in the Premier League

The fight to avoid relegation to the second division is very hard fought with 2 members that few expected, as Wolves and Leicester were not contemplated to suffer relegation, while newly promoted Nottingham Forest is finding it hard to return to the top flight of English soccer, despite having spent a lot of money on reinforcements.
6:43 PM2 hours ago

The fight for the lead is on fire

The Premier League started in the best possible way, as the leader is Arsenal with 27 points, followed by Manchester City and Tottenham with 23 points.
Behind them are Chelsea with 20 points, Manchester United with 19 and Newcastle with 18 points.
6:38 PM2 hours ago

Brighton must get back on track

Brighton were in a great position in the early stages of the Premier League, however Chelsea bought their manager Graham Potter and since that point they have struggled to get back on track, so Roberto de Zerbi has a lot of work ahead to recover one of the teams that gave more color to the league.
6:33 PM2 hours ago

Manchester City for the lead

Manchester City fans are worried as their team lost to Liverpool and dropped three points in a neck-and-neck battle with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.
6:28 PM2 hours ago

The Premier League continues in its 11th round

The best domestic league in the world plays its 11th matchday in what promises to be full of emotions as Manchester City must win to stay in the fight for the lead, while Brighton must regain their form after losing Potter as manager.
6:23 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Manchester City vs Brighton

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
