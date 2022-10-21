Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here for Real Madrid vs Sevilla live online
How and where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live online in LaLiga
You can also find it on the ESPN+ app.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Sevilla's latest lineup
13. Y. M. ACUÑA, 14. T. NIANZOU, 30. JOSÉ ÁNGEL CARMONA, 3. ALEX TELLES, 2. G. MONTIEL, 21. ÓLIVER TORRES, 22. ISCO, 6. N. GUDELJ, 24. P. GÓMEZ and 12. RAFA MIR.
Latest Real Madrid alienation
13. A. D. ALABA, 22. A. RÜDIGER, 3. ÉDER MILITÃO, 2. CARVAJAL, 10. L. MODRIĆ, 8. T. KROOS, 15. F. VALVERDE, 20. VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, 9. K. BENZEMA and 21. RODRYGO.
Sevilla's key player
The 27-year-old already has a total of three goals for the season and will surely be looking for more in this important match of matchday 11.
Madrid's key player
The French center forward has the ability to generate plays that contribute to the attack for his teammates and also score goals at the moments when the team needs it most, which is why he will be fundamental to obtain today's victory.
But the most important thing is that this week he won his first Ballon d'Or, thanks to his soccer year, which was undoubtedly impressive, so he is in 100% spirits.
A mid-table Sevilla
Such is the case of their previous match when they faced Valencia, a game that ended in a close 1-1 draw.
On that occasion, Erik Lamela came on for Sevilla in the 86th minute to tie a score they had been trailing since the 6th minute. Kike Salas was also sent off near the end of the match.
Real Madrid in extraordinary moment
In the previous match they defeated Elche with a resounding 3-0 score in which Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu
The Real Madrid vs Sevilla match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain with a capacity of 81,044 people.
This sports venue is owned by Real Madrid Club de Fútbol and is located in the heart of Paseo de la Castellana, in the Chamartín district.
It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is classified by UEFA with the highest distinction as an elite stadium.
It is a historic stadium that has hosted European Cup tournaments, UEFA Cup finals, Latin Cup finals and even a Copa Libertadores final in 2018. It has also been the home ground of the Spanish national team and in the 1982 World Cup it was the venue for the final between Spain and the Soviet Union.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
A very interesting match awaits us this afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu with a Real Madrid team that is on a roll and undefeated in the previous 10 LaLiga matches, coming from a victory in the Clasico and looking to continue adding points.
Against the "Blancos", Sevilla will be totally scattered, which has only been able to score a total of 10 points out of a possible 30 and has only one victory in the last five matches.