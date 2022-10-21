Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
How and where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live online in LaLiga

The match will be broadcast LIVE for ESPN. 

You can also find it on the ESPN+ app. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

Sevilla's latest lineup

Sampaoli started these 11 players in the previous matchday: 

13. Y. M. ACUÑA, 14. T. NIANZOU, 30. JOSÉ ÁNGEL CARMONA, 3. ALEX TELLES, 2. G. MONTIEL, 21. ÓLIVER TORRES, 22. ISCO, 6. N. GUDELJ, 24. P. GÓMEZ and 12. RAFA MIR.

Latest Real Madrid alienation

This is how Ancelotti's team came out for the previous match against Elche: 

13. A. D. ALABA, 22. A. RÜDIGER, 3. ÉDER MILITÃO, 2. CARVAJAL, 10. L. MODRIĆ, 8. T. KROOS, 15. F. VALVERDE, 20. VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, 9. K. BENZEMA and 21. RODRYGO.

Sevilla's key player

In Óliver Torres, the visiting team has a powerful striker who can make the difference in attack at any time despite being a midfielder. 

The 27-year-old already has a total of three goals for the season and will surely be looking for more in this important match of matchday 11. 

Madrid's key player

Karim Benzemá has found the goal again in the last few games of the Merengue team despite his injury that kept him out of the field for most of the beginning of the season. 

The French center forward has the ability to generate plays that contribute to the attack for his teammates and also score goals at the moments when the team needs it most, which is why he will be fundamental to obtain today's victory. 

But the most important thing is that this week he won his first Ballon d'Or, thanks to his soccer year, which was undoubtedly impressive, so he is in 100% spirits. 

A mid-table Sevilla

The away team has had a hard time scoring points this season, not only because of the 10 points it currently has, but also because of the number of draws and defeats it has managed (four and four).

Such is the case of their previous match when they faced Valencia, a game that ended in a close 1-1 draw.

On that occasion, Erik Lamela came on for Sevilla in the 86th minute to tie a score they had been trailing since the 6th minute. Kike Salas was also sent off near the end of the match. 

Real Madrid in extraordinary moment

The Merengue team, as we mentioned above, is in first place in the overall standings with 28 points, nine wins and only one draw in 10 games. Crazy! 
In the previous match they defeated Elche with a resounding 3-0 score in which Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu

 

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain with a capacity of 81,044 people. 

This sports venue is owned by Real Madrid Club de Fútbol and is located in the heart of Paseo de la Castellana, in the Chamartín district. 

It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and is classified by UEFA with the highest distinction as an elite stadium.

It is a historic stadium that has hosted European Cup tournaments, UEFA Cup finals, Latin Cup finals and even a Copa Libertadores final in 2018. It has also been the home ground of the Spanish national team and in the 1982 World Cup it was the venue for the final between Spain and the Soviet Union.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

A very interesting match awaits us this afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu with a Real Madrid team that is on a roll and undefeated in the previous 10 LaLiga matches, coming from a victory in the Clasico and looking to continue adding points. 

Against the "Blancos", Sevilla will be totally scattered, which has only been able to score a total of 10 points out of a possible 30 and has only one victory in the last five matches. 

