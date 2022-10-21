Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online live streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United matchday 11 of the Premier League?
Spain: 18:30
Argentina: 13:30
Brazil: 13:30
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
United States: 09:30 PT / 12:30 ET
Manchester United Statement
"The statement is clear, I think. It's still important for the team."
"It will be a (time of) reflection for him, but also for everyone else, I said it at the beginning of the season, next time there has to be consequences, otherwise when you live together and play together, soccer is a team sport and you have to follow certain rules. And I have to control it. But it won't be against Chelsea and then we're back to normal. I'm open to that and for me that's a break. Cristiano is still an important part of the squad and I'm counting on him for the rest of the season."
"For me it's never a problem away from home. The pitch is the same size, 11 against 11, there's a referee and we always have a lot of support from our fans. We feel strong."
Chelsea Statements
"The first thing is he's in a brace for four weeks to stabilize the knee, and then it's rehab. So that will take, as we said, about eight weeks. That's the last thing."
"A lot. I have a lot of respect for [Erik] Ten Hag, for the work he's done in his career and for his quality as a coach. You can see that people adapt and adjust as they get deeper into the competition. So they've done well. Obviously, it wasn't a great start from their perspective, but they've battled, they've gotten points and they've played well. It's going to be a tough game."
How are Manchester United coming in?
How does Chelsea arrive?