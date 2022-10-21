Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:35 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from the Stamford Bridge Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL. 
7:30 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on TV on ESPN channel.

Chelsea vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

7:25 PMan hour ago

What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United matchday 11 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs Manchester United match on October 22, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 18:30

Argentina: 13:30

Brazil: 13:30

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Mexico: 11:30 a.m. 

United States: 09:30 PT / 12:30 ET

7:20 PMan hour ago

Manchester United Statement

Erik Ten Hag spoke ahead of the game against Chelsea: "The talk - if you're asking about it - is between me and Cristiano. The statement is clear, I think. He is still an important player in the squad. I am the coach, I am responsible for the culture here and I have to establish norms and values and I have to control them. In the team, we have values and norms and I have to control that. After the Raya Vallecano thing [where he also left before the game was over], I told him it was unacceptable but not to him, to everyone. It's the second time and there are consequences. We will miss him tomorrow. It's an absence for the squad but it's important for the attitude and the mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea because it's important."

"The statement is clear, I think. It's still important for the team."

"It will be a (time of) reflection for him, but also for everyone else, I said it at the beginning of the season, next time there has to be consequences, otherwise when you live together and play together, soccer is a team sport and you have to follow certain rules. And I have to control it. But it won't be against Chelsea and then we're back to normal. I'm open to that and for me that's a break. Cristiano is still an important part of the squad and I'm counting on him for the rest of the season."

"For me it's never a problem away from home. The pitch is the same size, 11 against 11, there's a referee and we always have a lot of support from our fans. We feel strong."

7:15 PMan hour ago

Chelsea Statements

Graham Potter spoke ahead of the game: "We're still in the recovery process; more or less like Brentford. Conor [Gallagher] trained today, so we'll see how he is in the next 24 hours. Apart from the long-term absentees, we're pretty much where we were."

"The first thing is he's in a brace for four weeks to stabilize the knee, and then it's rehab. So that will take, as we said, about eight weeks. That's the last thing."

"A lot. I have a lot of respect for [Erik] Ten Hag, for the work he's done in his career and for his quality as a coach. You can see that people adapt and adjust as they get deeper into the competition. So they've done well. Obviously, it wasn't a great start from their perspective, but they've battled, they've gotten points and they've played well. It's going to be a tough game."

7:10 PMan hour ago

How are Manchester United coming in?

Manchester United comes in after beating Tottenham two goals to nil for their sixth win of the tournament, putting them in fifth place in the competition.

7:05 PMan hour ago

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea arrives to this match after a goalless draw against Brentford, their second draw of the match and reaching 20 points.

7:00 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
6:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo