Southampton vs Arsenal: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League 2022

What time is Southampton vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2022?

This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Arsenal of October 22nd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC

Spain: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Last games Southampton vs Arsenal

The series has been very even in the last five matches with two wins for each club and one draw, remembering that the most recent visit of the Gunners was a defeat.

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League 2022

Arsenal 3-0 Southampton, Premier League 2021

Southampton 1-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2021

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal, FA Cup 2021

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton, Premier League 2020

Key Player Arsenal

Arsenal's forward line has been very effective this season and when Brazilian Gabriel Jesus does not appear, Bukayo Saka does, as he did in the last league game to make the difference and will be the player to watch for this game.
Image: Arsenal
Key player Southampton

Because of what is expected for this game with all the power of the Gunners, Gavin Bazunu has to be the player to watch for what he can do under the three posts and with the intention that his saves can help keep a tight game to get a good result.
Last lineup Arsenal

1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 12 William Saliba, 18 Takehiro Tomiyasu, 4 Ben White, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 34 Granit Xhaka, 5 Thomas Partey, 9 Gabriel Jesus, 11 Gabriel Martinelli, 7 Bukayo Saka.
Last lineup Southampton

31 Gavin Bazunu, 22 Mohammed Salisu, 37 Armel Bella-Kotchap, 15 Romain Perraud, 2 Kyle Walker-Peters, 3 Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24 Mohammed Elyounoussi, 8 James Ward-Prowse, 10 Ché Adams, 9 Adam Armstrong, 7 Joe Aribo.
Upset with VAR

At the end of the game against Leeds, Mikel Arteta claimed to be angry about all the time wasted to get the communication in the refereeing corps fixed with the VAR that stopped the game for a few minutes.

"Here we are not used to that, and we had to adapt and give them time to solve the issue. But it was important because the VAR was very important and would have made the game different," Arteta said visibly upset, and made the comparison that they are not in MLS.

Arsenal: in business at the top

Despite the fact that they did not play the midweek clash against Manchester City because they had to play the pending game against PSV in the UEFA Europa League, Arsenal wants to retain its leadership for another week and, to do so, it seems that they have a test that they will not have to trust to come out with the three points in the tight fight at the top where City, Tottenham and Chelsea are chasing them.
Southampton: raising their heads

After a season that has been very complicated and they are at the bottom of the standings, Southampton has to get points at home if they do not want to be burdened in the final stretch of the campaign by the relegation issue and facing one of the leaders will be a motivation and a tough challenge in the search to turn the page.
The Kick-off

The Southampton vs Arsenal match will be played at the St Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2022: Southampton vs Arsenal!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
