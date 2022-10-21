Southampton vs Arsenal: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Southampton vs Arsenal Live Score in Premier League 2022
What time is Southampton vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2022?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League 2022
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton, Premier League 2021
Southampton 1-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2021
Southampton 1-0 Arsenal, FA Cup 2021
Arsenal 1-1 Southampton, Premier League 2020
Key Player Arsenal
Key player Southampton
Last lineup Arsenal
Last lineup Southampton
Upset with VAR
"Here we are not used to that, and we had to adapt and give them time to solve the issue. But it was important because the VAR was very important and would have made the game different," Arteta said visibly upset, and made the comparison that they are not in MLS.