Tottenham vs Newcastle United: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:22 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Tottenham vs Newcastle United Live Score in Premier League 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs Newcastle United match for the Premier League 2022 on VAVEL US at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
2:17 PM2 hours ago

What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle United match for Premier League 2022

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Newcastle United of October 22th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on NBC

Spain: 5:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

2:12 PM2 hours ago

Last games Tottenham vs Newcastle United

The last win for the Hurricanes came in 2019 as visitors in this same building, but since then they have accumulated five games without a victory where they have two draws for three defeats, a situation they will look to change this Sunday.

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle, Premier League 2022

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham, Premier League 2021

Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham, Premier League 2021

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle, Premier League 2020

Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham, Premier League 2020

2:07 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Newcastle United

Since his arrival, Paraguayan Miguel Almirón has made a difference in the attacking front because of his spark, but above all because of his goal-scoring ability to find space in front of the opponent's goal, which makes him a dangerous element in every match.
2:02 PM3 hours ago

Key player Tottenham

Much is said about Erling Haaland, but behind him and once again paying off with goals is Harry Kane, who is being one of the best in the team and proof of this is that his goals have become valuable points for Spurs.
Image: Sport
Image: Sport
1:57 PM3 hours ago

Last lineup Newcastle United

22 Nick Pope, 4 Sven Botman, 5 Fabian Schär, 33 Dan Burn, 2 Kieran Trippier, 39 Bruno Guimarães, 7 Joelinton, 36 Sean Longstaff, 9 Callum Wilson, 23 Jacob Murphy, 24 Miguel Almirón.
1:52 PM3 hours ago

Last lineup Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 17 Cristian Romero, 30Rodrigo Bentancur, 5Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 14 Ivan Perisic, 2 Matt Doherty, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 9 Richarlison.
1:47 PM3 hours ago

Newcastle United: is the investment paying off?

Newcastle United after being sold to the Arab millionaires made some big-name signings that have helped give stability to the team and, surprisingly, to be in the top six of the championship and they will look for a blow of authority this Sunday and as visitors.
1:42 PM3 hours ago

Will play in the World Cup

After Brazilian Richarlison came off the bench with a severe calf injury, where it was quickly speculated that he could miss the next World Cup, Tottenham manager Antonio Conté assured that he will be out for a couple of weeks but that this does not jeopardize his participation with the Brazilian national team.

"No, he's not going to miss the World Cup. I'm sure he won't. I can confirm that the player is not at risk of missing the World Cup."

1:37 PM3 hours ago

Tottenham: stay at the top of the table

Tottenham has used to fight within the top places of the standings year after year, but always falls short and has not appeared within the top three, so they will seek to change that story to follow closely Arsenal and Manchester City, demonstrating that they have the necessary squad to be able to think of great things.
1:32 PM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tottenham vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in Tottenham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
1:27 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2022: Tottenham vs Newcastle United!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo