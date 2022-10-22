Rotherham vs Hull City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Tune in here Rotherham vs Hull City Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Rotherham vs Hull City live match, as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Rotherham vs Hull City Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Rotherham vs Hull City match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Rotherham vs Hull City match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Rotherham vs Hull City of October 22nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
España: 4:00 PM 
México: 9:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Hull City

In Hull City, the presence of Óscar Estupiñán stands out. The 26-year-old Colombian striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals and one assist in 14 games played, where he has started all of them. He has played a total of 1125 minutes.

Key player - Rotherham

In Rotherham, the presence of Richard Wood stands out. The 37-year-old English defender is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has four goals and two assists in 12 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 990 minutes.

Rotherham vs Hull City history

These two teams have met 32 times. The statistics are in favor of Hull City, who have been victorious on 14 occasions, while Rotherham have won on 11 occasions, leaving a balance of seven draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Hull City with nine victories, while Rotherham has won seven, for a balance of four draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Rotherham have played Hull City at home in the EFL Championship, there are 10 matches, where the Millers have the advantage with five wins over the three that the Tigers have won, and the two draws that have taken place.

Hull City

Hull City has not had a good season. The team had started well, but has been in a footballing slump that has been reflected in the results, with only two wins in the last five games, so they are looking for another victory to take a breath of fresh air.

Rotherham

Rotherham came from a victory in their most recent outing against Stoke City, which helped them to chain their second win, after the one against Huddersfield Town, and for now they are breathing easy, hoping to get three points that will keep them closer to the top of the table.

The match will be played at the New York Stadium

The match Rotherham vs Hull City will be played at the New York Stadium, located in the city of Rotherham, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 12,050 spectators.
Foto: themillers.co
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Rotherham vs Hull City Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
