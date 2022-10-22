RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Live Score!
How to watch RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM on ESPN y Star +
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Ajax
In Ajax, the presence of Steven Bergwijn stands out. The 25-year-old Dutch striker is the team's best performing player so far this season. In the current Eredivisie he has seven goals and one assist in 10 games played, where he has started nine of them. He has 734 minutes in total.
Key player - RKC Waalwijk
In RKC Waalwijk, the presence of Iliass Bel Hassani. The 30-year-old Moroccan midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Eredivisie, he has four goals and two assists in nine matches played, where he has started all of them. He has 627 minutes in total.
RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax history
These two teams have played against each other 54 times. The statistics are in favor of Ajax, who have been victorious on 42 occasions, while RKC Waalwijk have won on two occasions, for a total of 10 draws.
In the Eredivisie...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Eredivisie, we count 52 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Ajax with 40 victories, while RKC Waalwijk has won two, for a balance of 10 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that RKC Waalwijk has played at home against Ajax in the Eredivisie, there are 26 matches, where Ajax has the advantage with 18 wins over the only one that Waalwijk has won, and the seven draws that have taken place.
Ajax
Ajax has been doing its job, remaining the leader of the Eredivisie. The team coached by Alfred Schreuder has just crushed Excelsior and will try to maintain the same level to remain as the only leader of the championship and not to suffer carelessness against PSV, Feyenoord and AZ, who are following them closely.
RKC Waalwijk
RKC comes with four consecutive games without defeat. Although they have two wins and two draws, they must maintain a good performance to try to surprise the leaders and give the blow of the day, a situation that does not seem very possible, but it will depend on their players to turn the odds in their favor.