Olympique de Marseille vs Lens: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Tune in here Olympique de Marseille vs Lens Live Score!
How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Lens Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Lens match for Ligue 1?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN andStar +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS on Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN Extra andStar +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00AM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Lens
The presence of Florian Sotoca stands out in Lens. The 31-year-old French striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and two actions in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 9 minutes in total.
Key player - Olympique de Marseille
The presence of Alexis Sanchez stands out in Olympique de Marseille. The 33-year-old Chilean striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current EFL Championship, he has scored four goals in nine matches played, where he has started seven of them. He has a total of 605 minutes.
Olympique de Marseille vs Lens history
In Ligue 1...
Referring only to the times they have met in Ligue 1, we count 96 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Olympique de Marseille with 39 victories, while Lens has won 36, for a balance of 21 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Olympique de Marseille has played at home against Lens in Ligue 1, there are 48 matches, where the Phocéens have the advantage with 27 wins over Lens' 11 wins and 10 draws.