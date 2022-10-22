Olympique de Marseille vs Lens: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Tune in here Olympique de Marseille vs Lens Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Olympique de Marseille vs Lens live match, as well as the latest information from the Stade Vélodrome. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Lens Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Olympique de Marseille vs Lens live on TV, your option is: beIN Sports and beIN Sports en Español

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Lens match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Lens of October 22nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN andStar +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS on Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN Extra andStar +
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00AM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +

Key player - Lens

The presence of Florian Sotoca stands out in Lens. The 31-year-old French striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and two actions in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 9 minutes in total.

Key player - Olympique de Marseille

The presence of Alexis Sanchez stands out in Olympique de Marseille. The 33-year-old Chilean striker is the team's star so far this season due to his effectiveness in attack. In the current EFL Championship, he has scored four goals in nine matches played, where he has started seven of them. He has a total of 605 minutes.

Olympique de Marseille vs Lens history

These two teams have met 101 times. The statistics are in favor of Olympique de Marseille, who have been victorious on 41 occasions, while Lens have won on 38 occasions, for a total of 22 draws.

In Ligue 1...

Referring only to the times they have met in Ligue 1, we count 96 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Olympique de Marseille with 39 victories, while Lens has won 36, for a balance of 21 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Olympique de Marseille has played at home against Lens in Ligue 1, there are 48 matches, where the Phocéens have the advantage with 27 wins over Lens' 11 wins and 10 draws.

Lens

Lens is in good form, having beaten Montpellier 1-0 in its last outing, and has only one defeat in the championship. On this occasion, they hope to repeat this result, this time at Marseille's stadium, looking to get closer to the leader PSG in the standings.
Olympique de Marseille

Olympique de Marseille are looking for a win at home, after suffering a 1-0 defeat against PSG, which has been difficult for them to digest, as they are slowly slipping away from the top of the table. Although they have seven wins in the championship, they need to get back on track after two defeats in a row.
The match will be played at the Stade Vélodrome

The Olympique de Marseille vs Lens match will be played at the Stade Velodrome, located in the city of Marseille, France. This venue, inaugurated in 1937, has a capacity for 67,394 spectators.
