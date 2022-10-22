Watford vs Luton Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Watford vs Luton Town?
The match will start at 6:00 a.m. and can be followed on television through Sky Bet Championhip.
What time is Watford vs Luton Town?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch in LutonTown
Luton's Morris has seven goals and two assists in the Championship and is fourth in the scoring charts. The English striker gave his team the victory with a goal in the most recent match against Norwich.
Player to watch at Watford
At Watford, Sarr stands out with four goals and four assists in this start of the season. However, the international striker with the Senegal national team has not scored in three matches. The last time he scored was on October 5.
How does Luton Town arrive?
Luton have made a good start to the season with two consecutive victories and seven consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat was on September 3 at home against Wigan (1-2). These good records put them in fifth place in the Championship with 24 points, i.e. in the Playoffs places for promotion to the Premier League and three points away from the direct promotion places.
How are Watford coming along?
Watford is coming from a 3-0 defeat against Millwall. A team recently relegated from the Premier League and that has only won one game out of the last four they have played. In the standings they are currently 15th in the table with a total of 20 points, six points clear of relegation and four points away from promotion to the Premier League Playoffs.
Background
A total of 44 times Watford and Luton have met, with Luton winning on 20 occasions, while Watford have won on 10 occasions. In 14 meetings the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2021 when Luton won by the narrowest of margins at home (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at the Vicarage Road Stadium, located in the city of Watford, which was built in 1922 and has a capacity of 19920 spectators.
Preview of the match
Watford and Luton meet in the match corresponding to the 17th round of the Championship;
