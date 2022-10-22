Groningen vs PSV: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch at PSV
PSV's Gakpo is the top scorer in the domestic league with nine goals and seven assists. Adding all the goals scored this season, the striker has already scored 12 goals.
Player to watch at Groningen
Pepi, on loan from Augsburg, is the most outstanding player in this team with five goals and one assist, five of them in the Eredivisie. The American has just scored in his most recent game, scoring five goals in the Eredivisie.
How are PSV coming along?
PSV is coming off a 1-0 defeat in its most recent match against Arsenal in the Europa League. With this defeat they broke the positive streak in which they had four consecutive victories. In the National League they are second with 24 points and only one point behind Ajax, who are the current leaders of the Dutch league.
How does Groningen arrive?
In their last match, they managed to qualify for the round of 32 after being eliminated by Dordrecht (0-3). In the local competition, they have four consecutive defeats and have not won since September 11, when they beat Cambuur 1-0 at home. Right now they are in the Playoffs for the relegation since they are 16° with only eight points.
Background
Number of meetings between Groningen and PSV with a favorable balance for this último who has won a total of 67 times. While Groningen have won 20 times. While 25 times they have met, the encounter has ended in a draw. The last time they met was on January 16, 2022 and the match ended with a win for PSV by the minimum (0-1).
Venue: The match will be played at Euroborg, a stadium that was built in 2006 and has a capacity of 2,579 spectators.
Preview of the match
Groningen and PSV meet in the 11th matchday of the Eredivisie
