Swansea City vs Cardiff City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Swansea City vs Cardiff City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Cardiff City live, as well as the latest information from Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Swansea City vs Cardiff City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City live on TV and online?
The match Swansea City vs Cardiff City will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Swansea City vs Cardiff City?
This is the kick-off time for the Swansea City vs Cardiff City match on October 23, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 13:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 13:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 6:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the players to keep in mind in Cardiff City is Callum Robinson, the 27 year old Irish-born left-sided attacker has played 11 games so far in the EFL Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has three assists and two goals, these against; Burnley and Wigan Athletic.
Key player at Swansea City
One of the most outstanding players in Swansea City is Joel Piroe, the 23-year-old Dutch-born center forward has played 14 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he has not been able to provide assists but has already scored four goals against Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Hull City.
History Swansea City vs Cardiff City
In total, both teams have met 48 times, Swansea City dominates the record with 21 wins, there have been 10 draws and Cardiff City has won 17.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Swansea City with 69 goals to Cardiff City's 61.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Swansea City with 69 goals to Cardiff City's 61.
Actuality - Cardiff City
Cardiff City has a bad performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 15 matches they are placed in the 19th position in the standings with 18 points, this was given after five wins, three draws and seven defeats, also has 12 goals for and 17 against, for a goal difference of -5.
Wigan Athletic 1 - 3 Cardiff City
- Last three matches
Wigan Athletic 1 - 3 Cardiff City
Cardiff City 0 - 1 Coventry City
Queens Park Rangers 3 - 0 Cardiff City
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has been having a regular performance in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing 15 matches they are in the seventh position in the standings with 24 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing five, they have also scored 20 goals and conceded 22, for a goal difference of -2.
Stoke City 2 - 1 Sunderland
- Last three matches
Stoke City 2 - 1 Sunderland
Burnley 4 - 0 Swansea City
Swansea City 3 - 2 Reading
The match will be played at the Liberty Stadium
The match between Swansea City vs Cardiff City will take place at the Liberty Stadium in the city of Swansea (Wales), the stadium is where the Swansea City Association Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Cardiff City match, valid for matchday 17 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.