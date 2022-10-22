Qatar vs Guatemala: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Guatemala?
The match between Qatar and Guatemala could not be followed on television.
What time is the Qatar vs Guatemala match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs .
Colombia: 11:30 hrs .
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .
Spain: 18:30 hrs .
México: 11:30 hrs
Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .
Peru: 11:30 hrs .
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .
England: 17: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs .
Australia: 02:30 hrs .
India: 20:15 hrs .
Player to watch in Guatemala
Rubio Rubín is Guatemala's top scorer in CONCACAF with two goals. The Real Salt Lake player has scored eight goals for Guatemala.
Player to watch in Qatar
Ali Almoez is the one who has stood out the most in Qatar in the last friendly matches of Qatar. He has been capped 84 times for the national team, scoring 38 goals, two of which have been scored this year.
How does Guatemala arrive?
Guatemala's national team arrives after losing the last two matches it has played, both in friendlies against Honduras and Colombia. In their last official match they won 2-0 against Concacaf in the B league in which they defeated Dominican Republic 2-0. They are currently in second place with 7 points, three points behind French Guiana, who is the leader, and all this with two games to go before the end of the group stage.
How does Qatar arrive?
The host team of the World Cup is directly qualified for organizing the event. A team that does not play an official match of the FIFA ARAB Cup, which they finished in third place after beating Egypt in the bronze medal match. Qatar has played a total of 14 friendlies in 2022, winning four, drawing eight and losing only two. In their last match they drew 2-2 against Chile;
Background
Qatar and Guatemala have never met in history and will do so for the first time in a friendly match that will help the former prepare for the tournament to be held in their country.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rosaleda Stadium, located in Spain in the city of Malaga. It was inaugurated in 1941 and has a capacity for 30,044 spectators.
Preview of the match
Qatar and Guatemala will meet in a friendly match that will help the Qatari national team prepare for the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off in November.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Qatar vs Guatemala in Friendly Match
