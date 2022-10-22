Qatar vs Guatemala: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Marca

2:12 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow Qatar vs Guatemala

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Qatar vs Guatemala, as well as the latest information from La Rosaleda Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
 
2:07 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Qatar vs Guatemala?

The match between Qatar and Guatemala  could not be followed on television.

However,  a good option is to follow it through  VAVEL

2:02 PM3 hours ago

What time is the Qatar vs Guatemala match?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 11:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.

Brazil: 12:30 hrs.

Chile: 11:30 hrs .

Colombia: 11:30 hrs .

Ecuador: 11:30 hrs .

Spain: 18:30 hrs .

México: 11:30 hrs

Paraguay: 12: 30 hrs .

Peru: 11:30 hrs .

Uruguay: 13:30 hrs .

England: 17: 30 hrs

EEUU:12:30 hrs .

Australia: 02:30 hrs .

India: 20:15 hrs .

1:57 PM3 hours ago

Player to watch in Guatemala

Rubio Rubín is Guatemala's top scorer in CONCACAF with two goals. The Real Salt Lake player has scored eight goals for Guatemala.
1:52 PM3 hours ago

Player to watch in Qatar

Ali Almoez is the one who has stood out the most in Qatar in the last friendly matches of Qatar. He has been capped 84 times for the national team, scoring 38 goals, two of which have been scored this year.
1:47 PM3 hours ago

How does Guatemala arrive?

Guatemala's national team arrives after losing the last two matches it has played, both in friendlies against Honduras and Colombia. In their last official match they won 2-0 against Concacaf in the B league in which they defeated Dominican Republic 2-0. They are currently in second place with 7 points, three points behind French Guiana, who is the leader, and all this with two games to go before the end of the group stage.
1:42 PM3 hours ago

How does Qatar arrive?

The host team of the World Cup is directly qualified for organizing the event. A team that does not play an official match of the FIFA ARAB Cup, which they finished in third place after beating Egypt in the bronze medal match. Qatar has played a total of 14 friendlies in 2022, winning four, drawing eight and losing only two. In their last match they drew 2-2 against Chile;
1:37 PM3 hours ago

Background

Qatar and Guatemala have never met in history and will do so for the first time in a friendly match that will help the former prepare for the tournament to be held in their country.
1:32 PM3 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Rosaleda Stadium, located in Spain in the city of Malaga. It was inaugurated in 1941 and has a capacity for 30,044 spectators.

1:27 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Qatar and Guatemala will meet in a friendly match that will help the Qatari national team prepare for the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off in November.
 
1:22 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Qatar vs Guatemala in Friendly Match

