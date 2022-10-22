Lille vs Monaco: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Ligue 1 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lille vs Monaco Live Score in Ligue 1 2022
What time is Lille vs Monaco match for Ligue 1 2022?
This is the start time of the game Lille vs Monaco of October 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Lille vs Monaco
AS Monaco has the advantage in the last five matches with two wins to two draws and just one loss.
Lille 1-2 AS Monaco, 2022
AS Monaco 2-2 Lille, 2021
AS Monaco 0-0 Lille, 2021
Lille 2-1 AS Monaco, 2020
AS Monaco 5-1 Lille, 2019
Key Player Monaco
The player who has a love affair with the goal this season has been Breel Embolo, who scored again last game in the 1-1 draw and who will have to show up to make the difference in one of the toughest games of the campaign.
Key player Lille
Beyond the goal, a player who can make a difference with his technique and speed in the final part of the field is Jonathan David, who the more contact he has with the ball, the more chances he will have to score in one of the most difficult games of the season.
Last lineup Monaco
16 Alexander Nübel, 3 Guillermo Maripán, 6 Axel Disasi, 12 Caio Henrique, 2 Vanderson, 19 Youssouf Fofana, 4 Mady Camara, 17 Aleksandr Golovin, 18 Takumi Minamino, 10 Wissam Ben Yedder, 36 Breel Embolo.
Last lineup Lille
30 Lucas Chevalier, 3 Tiago Djaló, 6 José Fonte, 31 Ismaily, 13 Akim Zedadka, 10 Rémy Cabella, 28 André Gomes, 21 Benjamin André, 9 Jonathan David, 7 Jonathan Bamba, 11 Adam Ounas.
AS Monaco: Keeping up the pace
With six games unbeaten, Monaco have turned the page after a poor start, although they did drop points at home in a 1-1 draw against Clermont. Beyond those, this is a good occasion to show that their improvement is no fluke.
Lille: third win in a row
After a difficult start, Lille has been on a roll with two wins in a row in the last few games against Lens and Racing that have brought them back to the top of the table but, against a direct rival and playing at home, it will be key that they can get the win to keep climbing positions.
The Kick-off
The Lille vs Monaco match will be played at the Villenueve Stadium, in Lille, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Ligue 1 2022: Lille vs Monaco!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.