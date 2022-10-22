Roma vs Napoli: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Roma vs Napoli in the Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Roma vs Napoli match in the Serie A.
What time is Roma vs Napoli match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Napoli of October 23rd, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Roma vs Napoli and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Roma vs Napoli in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 24th time that these two teams will meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and cut the balance, which is leaning on the side of Napoli, with 9 wins, leaving 6 draws and 7 victories for the Wolves.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, the streak has been on Napoli's side, with 3 wins and two draws, the most recent meeting leaving La Loba winless,
Napoli 1-1 AS Roma, Apr 18, 2022, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 0-0 Napoli, 24 Oct, 2021, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 0-2 Napoli, 21 Mar, 2021, Italian Serie A
Napoli 4-0 AS Roma, 29 Nov, 2020, Italy Serie A
Napoli 2-1 AS Roma, 5 Jul, 2020, Italy Serie A
How are La Loba coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from winning 0-1 against Sampdoria, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue this streak and avoid defeats.
Sampdoria 0-1 AS Roma, 17 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Real Betis 1-1 AS Roma, 13 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 2-1 Lecce, 9 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 1-2 Real Betis, 6 Oct, 2022, UEFA Europa League
Internazionale 1-2 AS Roma, 1 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
How is Napoli coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, having their last win against Bologna, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team.
Napoli 3-2 Bologna, 16 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Napoli 4-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 12 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Cremonese 1-4 Napoli 9 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Ajax Amsterdam 1-6 Napoli 4 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Napoli 3-1 Torino, Oct 1, 2022, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this player of La Loba
The Argentine striker, Paulo Dybala has had a very good performance, playing in 8 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals and 2 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in fewer games played, but who has not found his best moment and who will look to ignite that spark that will give him the goal.
Watch out for this Napoli player
Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has not had a good performance, playing in 9 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals and 3 assists, being the main striker of the team, but he could not score in the last game, but he managed to assist on one occasion, so he will look to return to the path of the goal and lead his team to glory.
Waiting for clause
The continuity of 23-year-old Nicolò Zaniolo is a priority for AS Roma, the team that won the Conference League title under Jose Mourinho.
In fact, La Gazzetta dello Sport provided more details on the matter, specifically, the source speaks of a termination clause for the attacker that would be between 50 M€ and 60 M€. His current contract with the Giallorossi expires in mid-2024, so we will have to follow the outcome closely.
