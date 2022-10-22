Boca Juniors vs Independiente: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional 2022
Photo: Boca Jrs Oficial

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:32 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Boca Juniors vs Independiente

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Independiente live stream, as well as the latest information from the Alberto J. Armando Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:27 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente live?

The match between Boca Juniors vs Independiente, you can watch it live on TNT Sports.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow https://go.tntsports.com.ar/online.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
8:22 AM2 hours ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Independiente?

This is the kickoff time for the Boca Juniors vs Independiente match on October 23, 2022 in several countries.
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 3:00 p.m. 
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT 
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
8:17 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup- Independiente

Independiente will start with Milton Álvarez in goal; Alex Vigo, Sergio Barreto, Joaquín Laso, Edgar Elizalde in defense; Damián Batallini, Lucas Romero, Iván Marcone, Leandro Fernández in midfield; Leandro Benegas and Juan Cazares in attack.
8:12 AM2 hours ago

Probable formation- Boca Juniors

This is Boca's probable formation for Sunday's game: Agustín Rossi as goalkeeper; in defense, Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Carlos Zambrano, Frank Fabra; a line of three in the middle with Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Óscar Romero; and in attack Cristian Medina or Sebastián Villa, Luis Vázquez and Luca Langoni.
8:07 AM2 hours ago

What are Boca Juniors' aspirations?

Hugo Ibarra's team can be crowned champions with any of the three possible results. A win against El Rojo will make them champions, regardless of what happens against Racing, 

A draw for the xeneize will only benefit them if Racing does not beat River Plate, while a defeat will require Racing to lose its match against the "banda cruzada".

8:02 AM2 hours ago

An afternoon of definitions

This is the super Sunday of Argentine soccer. When the fixture was published, very few imagined that the classics between the big teams on matchday 27 would define the championship. 

The radio will be active both at the Bombonera and at the Cilindro, and when the referee blows the whistle for the start of the match, the calculator will be very useful. 

7:57 AM2 hours ago

History: Boca vs Independiente

The scores for the clásico between the xeneize and the red devils are as follows: The two have faced each other 196 times in official championships, counting both the professional and amateur eras. In total, the Rivera side have won 73 times, compared to 65 for the Avellaneda side. In addition, they have drawn 58 times.
7:52 AM2 hours ago

Villa, the novelty in Boca

Colombian Sebastián Villa has the chance to be part of Negro Ibarra's starting line-up for Sunday's final.
7:47 AM2 hours ago

Batallini and Insaurralde, doubts for El Rojo

Both players were substituted in the last match of the Reds, and could be out for the match against Boca. 

 

The players will finish their contract at the end of the tournament, so they will try to be in the last match to leave a good sensation in what could be their last match with the Club.

7:42 AM2 hours ago

El Kun speaks out for El Rojo

In view of the morbidity that has generated the definition of the title in Argentina, one of the idols of the red of Avellaneda, Sergio Aguero spoke out this week in one of his streamer sessions. 

 

El Kun said: "Everyone is thinking that Independiente will lose so that Racing won't become champions. No, no. We don't think about the others".

7:37 AM2 hours ago

Boca seeks to extend its difference among the big ones

The acount for Boca is clear, one more title and to put a little difference between them and the other big clubs in the country. 

 

Taking into account the Argentine and international tournaments and cups, Boca has accumulated the most championships, 72 in total. 

 

River Plate has 69 titles, followed by Independiente with 45, Racing with 38 and San Lorenzo with 22 trophies.

7:32 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between Boca and Independiente will be the Alberto J. Armando stadium, better known as La Bombonera. This is a soccer stadium and home of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It has a capacity for 59 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in May 1940.
7:27 AM3 hours ago

The final day of the Professional League is underway

Boca Juniors is in pole position, with a one-point lead over Racing Club, its closest rival. The drama of this final day will be so high that the fiercest rivals of the competitors for the title will be the judges of the day, River and Independiente will play a key role in the definition of the title. 
7:22 AM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boca Juniors vs Club Atlético Independiente, matchday 27 of the Professional Football League 2022. The match will take place at La Bombonera stadium, starting at 15.00. 
VAVEL Logo