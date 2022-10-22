Boca Juniors vs Independiente: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Probable lineup- Independiente
Probable formation- Boca Juniors
What are Boca Juniors' aspirations?
A draw for the xeneize will only benefit them if Racing does not beat River Plate, while a defeat will require Racing to lose its match against the "banda cruzada".
An afternoon of definitions
The radio will be active both at the Bombonera and at the Cilindro, and when the referee blows the whistle for the start of the match, the calculator will be very useful.
History: Boca vs Independiente
Villa, the novelty in Boca
Batallini and Insaurralde, doubts for El Rojo
The players will finish their contract at the end of the tournament, so they will try to be in the last match to leave a good sensation in what could be their last match with the Club.
El Kun speaks out for El Rojo
El Kun said: "Everyone is thinking that Independiente will lose so that Racing won't become champions. No, no. We don't think about the others".
Boca seeks to extend its difference among the big ones
Taking into account the Argentine and international tournaments and cups, Boca has accumulated the most championships, 72 in total.
River Plate has 69 titles, followed by Independiente with 45, Racing with 38 and San Lorenzo with 22 trophies.