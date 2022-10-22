Racing Club vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Racing Club vs River Plate?
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 3:00 p.m. (Win Sports+)
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
River's outstanding player
His average rating per game is 7.1.
Racing Player of the Year
His average rating is 7.2 per game.
Possible alignments
Goalkeeper: Arias
Defenders: Pillud, Sigali, Piovi, Mena
Midfielders: Moreno, Alcaraz, Rojas, Miranda, Carbonero
Forward: Copetti
River Plate:
Goalkeeper: Armani
Defenders: Herrera, Pirez, Martinez, Gomez
Midfielders: Palavecino, Perez, Paradela, De la Cruz
Forward: Beltrán, Barco
Arbitration group
Assistant Referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Assistant Referee 2: Miguel Savorani
Fourth official: Yael Falcón Pérez
VAR: Diego Abal
AVAR: Lucas Novelli
History
These two have the oldest crossover of the so-called "big clubs". The first one was in Second Division on April 22, 1906 and that time Racing won 3 to 1 away.
River has 9 matches without losing with 6 wins and 3 draws. The last time they met was on February 27, 2022. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
River wants to end an era well
River is in 5th place in the league with 44 points, with the highest positive goal difference at +20. It is the team that has scored the most goals so far with 41 and is in the group of those that conceded the fewest goals against with 21.
River is a somewhat irregular team, but until last season they were also trying to dispute the title, although after the defeat at home against Rosario Central, the team that plays at the Monumental was left without options to be champion.
River won 4 of the last 5 matches it played and lost 1.
Last 5 matches:
- Argentinos Juniors 0-3 River
- River 5-0 Estudiantes de la Plata
- Patronato 0-1 River
- River 2-1 Platense
- River 1-2 Rosario Central
Racing plays for the title
With 40 goals scored, it is one of the teams that scores the most goals and faces an opponent that also scores a lot of goals.
Racing has not lost for 9 matchdays, the rest were distributed in 7 victories and only one draw, which today has them on the verge of one more title.
Racing will play Boca's biggest rival, which makes the match preview a bit more spicy and controversial.
Last 5 matches:
- Racing 4-3 Rosario Central
- Defensa y Justicia 3-3 Racing
- Racing 2-0 Atlético Tucumán
- Colon 0-2 Racing
- Lanus 0-1 Racing
The match will be played at the Cilindro.
This stadium has one of the record number of spectators, since the second leg of the 1967 Intercontinental Cup final was attended by more than 120,000 people. It was the first stadium in Argentina to have all the stalls roofed, after the renovations made in the 1990s.
The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.
