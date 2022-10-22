Racing Club vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:09 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Racing Club vs River Plate live on this page

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Racing Club vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio el Cilindro de Avellaneda. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:04 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Racing Club vs River Plate live?

The match between Racing Club vs River Plate, you can watch it live on TNT Sports.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow https://go.tntsports.com.ar/online.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Colombia is your best option. 
6:59 PM2 hours ago

What time is Racing Club vs River Plate?

This is the kick-off time for the Racing Club vs River Plate match on October 23, 2022 in several countries.

Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 3:00 p.m. (Win Sports+)
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT 
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

6:54 PM2 hours ago

River's outstanding player

River's outstanding player is the Colombian Miguel Angel Borja, the striker has been adapting to the Argentinean team's system of play. In this tournament, Borja has already scored 7 goals and provided one assist.

His average rating per game is 7.1.

6:49 PM2 hours ago

Racing Player of the Year

The outstanding player on this occasion is Enzo Copetti, the striker who is a fundamental piece of the Avellaneda team, who has already scored 11 goals in this tournament and provided 4 assists.

His average rating is 7.2 per game.

6:44 PM2 hours ago

Possible alignments

Racing Club:

Goalkeeper: Arias

Defenders: Pillud, Sigali, Piovi, Mena

Midfielders: Moreno, Alcaraz, Rojas, Miranda, Carbonero

Forward: Copetti

River Plate:

Goalkeeper: Armani

Defenders: Herrera, Pirez, Martinez, Gomez

Midfielders: Palavecino, Perez, Paradela, De la Cruz

Forward: Beltrán, Barco

 

6:39 PM2 hours ago

Arbitration group

Referee: Pablo Echavarría

Assistant Referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso

Assistant Referee 2: Miguel Savorani

Fourth official: Yael Falcón Pérez

VAR: Diego Abal

AVAR: Lucas Novelli

6:34 PM3 hours ago

History

La Academia and El Millonario have played 239 times. River is the one that has the advantage in this series so far with 42 matches in this rivalry as they have 109 wins. Racing has 67 wins and they have drawn 63.

These two have the oldest crossover of the so-called "big clubs". The first one was in Second Division on April 22, 1906 and that time Racing won 3 to 1 away.

River has 9 matches without losing with 6 wins and 3 draws. The last time they met was on February 27, 2022. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

6:29 PM3 hours ago

River wants to end an era well

The most winning era of the Club of the crossed band comes to an end. It is Marcelo Gallardo's last official match in charge and leaves the club with 14 more titles.

River is in 5th place in the league with 44 points, with the highest positive goal difference at +20. It is the team that has scored the most goals so far with 41 and is in the group of those that conceded the fewest goals against with 21.

River is a somewhat irregular team, but until last season they were also trying to dispute the title, although after the defeat at home against Rosario Central, the team that plays at the Monumental was left without options to be champion.

River won 4 of the last 5 matches it played and lost 1.

Last 5 matches:

  • Argentinos Juniors 0-3 River
  • River 5-0 Estudiantes de la Plata
  • Patronato 0-1 River
  • River 2-1 Platense
  • River 1-2 Rosario Central
6:24 PM3 hours ago

Racing plays for the title

The Avellaneda team wants to be champion, is second in the league with 50 points and a positive goal difference of +18. The academy is only one point behind the leader and needs to win and hope that Boca does not get 3 points.

With 40 goals scored, it is one of the teams that scores the most goals and faces an opponent that also scores a lot of goals.

Racing has not lost for 9 matchdays, the rest were distributed in 7 victories and only one draw, which today has them on the verge of one more title.

Racing will play Boca's biggest rival, which makes the match preview a bit more spicy and controversial. 

Last 5 matches:

  • Racing 4-3 Rosario Central
  • Defensa y Justicia 3-3 Racing
  • Racing 2-0 Atlético Tucumán
  • Colon 0-2 Racing
  • Lanus 0-1 Racing
6:19 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Cilindro.

The Presidente Perón Stadium, popularly known as El Cilindro de Avellaneda, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Avellaneda, Argentina. It is owned by Racing Club, is located on the Mozart and Corbatta passages, being adjacent to Colón and Diego Milito streets.

This stadium has one of the record number of spectators, since the second leg of the 1967 Intercontinental Cup final was attended by more than 120,000 people. It was the first stadium in Argentina to have all the stalls roofed, after the renovations made in the 1990s.

The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.

Fotografía TyC Sports

 

6:14 PM3 hours ago

Starts transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Independiente Racing Club vs River Plate match, valid for the 27th date of the Argentine Professional League 2022.


My name is Andrés Mesa and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 

VAVEL Logo