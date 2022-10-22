Atalanta vs Lazio: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Série A
Tune in here Atalanta vs Lazio Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atalanta vs Lazio match.
How to watch Atalanta vs Lazio Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Atalanta vs Lazio live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Atalanta vs Lazio match for Série A?

This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Lazio of 23rd October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 12PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 1PM in Star+
Chile: 12PM in Star+
Colombia: 11AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 11AM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 12PM in Paramount+
Spain: 3PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeoanes
Mexico: 11AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 11AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 12PM in Star+, ESPN2

Referee

Rosario Abisso will referee the match, with Vittorio Di Gioia and Pietro Dei Giudici as assistants, and Marco Di Bello in charge of VAR.
Probable Lazio

The probable Lazio team for the match is: Provedel, Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, and Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, and Vecino; Pedro, Felipe Anderson, and Zaccagni.
Probable Atalanta

The probable Atalanta team for the match is: Sportiello, Scalvini, Demiral and Okoli; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners and Soppy; Pasalic, Lookman and Luis Muriel.
Injuries

Lazio will not have for the match Ciro Immobile, injured, being the only absentee and main one in a long time. On the other side Atalanta will be without Palomino, Rafael Toloi and Zappacosta, all injured.
Série A

Atalanta is in third place with 24 points, two behind Napoli and Milan, who are sharing the lead at the moment, and two above Roma and Lazio, who are tied with Udinese and Inter, as well as two points above Juventus and already eight points ahead of the Salernitana.
Last Matches: Lazio

Lazio is coming from a win and two draws. The victory was over Fiorentina, away from home, on Monday (10), by 4-0, with goals from Vecino, Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Immobile. After that, in the Europa League, the tie was on Thursday (13), with Sturm, at home, with goals from Immobile and Pedro, while Boving tied the match. Finally, the other draw was on Sunday (16), 0-0 at home against Udinese.
Last Matches: Atalanta

Atalanta come into the match on the back of two wins and a draw in their last games. The first victory was on October 2, at home, over Fiorentina, 1-0, with a goal from Lookman. After that, on Sunday (9), the tie was away, 2-2, with Udinese, with goals from Deulofeu and Perez, while Lookman and Luis Muriel scored for Atalanta. Finally, on Saturday (15), the other victory came, at home, over Sassuolo, by 2-1, with goals from Pasalic and Lookman, turning the game around after Kyriakopoulos opened the scoring.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Atalanta vs Lazio Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

