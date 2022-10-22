Atalanta vs Lazio: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Série A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atalanta vs Lazio Live Score
How to watch Atalanta vs Lazio Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
What time is Atalanta vs Lazio match for Série A?
Argentina: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 12PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 1PM in Star+
Chile: 12PM in Star+
Colombia: 11AM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 11AM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 12PM in Paramount+
Spain: 3PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeoanes
Mexico: 11AM in Star+, ESPN Mexico
Paraguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 11AM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 12PM in Star+, ESPN2
Referee
Probable Lazio
Probable Lazio
Giunti a destinazione! pic.twitter.com/hU1gC2sdzj
Probable Atalanta
Probable Atalanta
🫵 Our squad list for tomorrow! @intesasanpaolo | #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/P65PkNUp3f
Injuries
Série A
Last Matches: Lazio
Last Matches: Atalanta
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Atalanta vs Lazio Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.