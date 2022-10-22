Austin vs FC Dallas: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Playoffs 2022
Tune in here Austin vs FC Dallas Live Score in MLS Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals 2022

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austin vs FC Dallas match for the MLS Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals 2022.
What time is Austin vs FC Dallas match for MLS Playoffs 2022?

This is the start time of the game Austin vs FC Dallas of October 23rd in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Background Austin vs FC Dallas

On five occasions these two franchises have met, Austin has been unable to defeat Dallas, drawing two times and losing three, so they will be looking to make history this Sunday:

FC Dallas 1-1 Austin FC, 2022

Austin FC 1-1 FC Dallas, 2022

FC Dallas 2-1 Austin FC, 2021

Austin FC 3-5 FC Dallas, 2021

FC Dallas 2-0 Austin FC, 2021

Key player FC Dallas

The most unbalanced player of the Texan team is Paul Arriola, who can make the difference, mainly because of his good technique and his mid-distance shot, which could be one of the keys in the do-or-die game.
Key player Austin

If there was a comeback last week it was largely because of what Sebastian Driussi was able to do on the field with a double that was more than fundamental to stay alive and, also, continue fighting for the first championship of this short-lived club.
Last lineup FC Dallas

30 Maarten Paes, 3 José Martínez, 24 Matt Hedges, 4 Marco Farfan, 22 Ema Twumasi, 5 Facundo Quignón, 19 Paxton Pomykal, 12 Sebastian Lletget, 10 Jesús Ferreira, 20 Alan Velasco, 7 Paul Arriola.
Last lineup Austin

1 Brad Stuver, 4 Ruben Gabrielsen, 18 Julio Cascante, 17 Jon Gallagher, 24 Nick Lima, 7 Sebastian Driussi, 5 Jhojan Valencia, 8 Alexander Ring, 37 Maximiliano Urruti, 14 Diego Fagundez, 13 Ethan Finlay.
FC Dallas: plenty to give

A team with a lot of experience and quality players can pull off the win as visitors, remembering that they also had complications with Minnesota United when they drew 1-1, but won 5-4 on penalties to reach this round. In the regular season they were third with 53 points and that is why they will be visiting.
Austin FC: taking advantage of home advantage

Auston FC heroically beat Real Salt Lake at home after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with a man up, so they had to resort to a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Austin was second in the Western Conference and is the favorite to reach its first MLS final.
The Kick-off

The Austin vs FC Dallas match will be played at the Q2 Stadium, in Austin, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
