Austin vs FC Dallas: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Playoffs 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Austin vs FC Dallas Live Score in MLS Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austin vs FC Dallas match for the MLS Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Austin vs FC Dallas match for MLS Playoffs 2022?
This is the start time of the game Austin vs FC Dallas of October 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Background Austin vs FC Dallas
On five occasions these two franchises have met, Austin has been unable to defeat Dallas, drawing two times and losing three, so they will be looking to make history this Sunday:
FC Dallas 1-1 Austin FC, 2022
Austin FC 1-1 FC Dallas, 2022
FC Dallas 2-1 Austin FC, 2021
Austin FC 3-5 FC Dallas, 2021
FC Dallas 2-0 Austin FC, 2021
Key player FC Dallas
The most unbalanced player of the Texan team is Paul Arriola, who can make the difference, mainly because of his good technique and his mid-distance shot, which could be one of the keys in the do-or-die game.
Key player Austin
If there was a comeback last week it was largely because of what Sebastian Driussi was able to do on the field with a double that was more than fundamental to stay alive and, also, continue fighting for the first championship of this short-lived club.
Last lineup FC Dallas
30 Maarten Paes, 3 José Martínez, 24 Matt Hedges, 4 Marco Farfan, 22 Ema Twumasi, 5 Facundo Quignón, 19 Paxton Pomykal, 12 Sebastian Lletget, 10 Jesús Ferreira, 20 Alan Velasco, 7 Paul Arriola.
Last lineup Austin
1 Brad Stuver, 4 Ruben Gabrielsen, 18 Julio Cascante, 17 Jon Gallagher, 24 Nick Lima, 7 Sebastian Driussi, 5 Jhojan Valencia, 8 Alexander Ring, 37 Maximiliano Urruti, 14 Diego Fagundez, 13 Ethan Finlay.
FC Dallas: plenty to give
A team with a lot of experience and quality players can pull off the win as visitors, remembering that they also had complications with Minnesota United when they drew 1-1, but won 5-4 on penalties to reach this round. In the regular season they were third with 53 points and that is why they will be visiting.
Austin FC: taking advantage of home advantage
Auston FC heroically beat Real Salt Lake at home after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with a man up, so they had to resort to a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Austin was second in the Western Conference and is the favorite to reach its first MLS final.
The Kick-off
The Austin vs FC Dallas match will be played at the Q2 Stadium, in Austin, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS Playoffs 2022: Austin vs FC Dallas!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.