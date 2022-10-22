CF Montreal vs New York City FC: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Playoffs MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here CF Montreal vs New York City in the MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this CF Montreal vs New York City match in the MLS.
What time is CF Montreal vs New York City match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game CF Montreal vs New York City of October 23rd, in several countries:
México: 12:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 horas
Chile: 13:00 horas
Colombia: 12:00 horas
Perú: 12:00 horas
EE.UU.: 13:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 12:00 horas
Uruguay: 14:00 horas
Paraguay: 13:00 horas
España: 19:00 horas
Where and how to watch CF Montreal vs New York City live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch CF Montreal vs New York City in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch CF Montreal vs New York City in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the eighteenth time that these two teams will meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and reduce the balance, which is very much on the side of the New Yorkers, with 9 wins, 6 draws and 2 for the Canadian team.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, the streak has been on New York's side, with 3 wins and a draw, the most recent meeting leaving the Canadian side with a win,
CF Montréal 0-0 New York City FC, 30 Jul, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York City FC 4-1 CF Montréal, 12 Mar, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 1-0 CF Montréal, 21 Jul, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 2-1 New York City FC, 7 Jul, 2021, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 3-1 CF Montréal, 24 Oct, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer.
CF Montréal 0-0 New York City FC, 30 Jul, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
New York City FC 4-1 CF Montréal, 12 Mar, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 1-0 CF Montréal, 21 Jul, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 2-1 New York City FC, 7 Jul, 2021, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 3-1 CF Montréal, 24 Oct, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer.
How is Montreal coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from a 2-0 win against Orlando City, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories.
CF Montréal 2-0 Orlando City SC, 16 Oct, 2022, Major League Soccer USA.
Inter Miami CF 1-3 CF Montréal CF, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 1-0 D.C. United, 1 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
New England Revolution 0-1 CF Montréal, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 3-2 Chicago Fire FC, 13 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 2-0 Orlando City SC, 16 Oct, 2022, Major League Soccer USA.
Inter Miami CF 1-3 CF Montréal CF, 9 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 1-0 D.C. United, 1 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
New England Revolution 0-1 CF Montréal, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 3-2 Chicago Fire FC, 13 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
How is Ney York coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last win against Inter Miami, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses, a very favorable streak for the team.
New York City FC 3-0 Inter Miami CF, 17 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Atlanta United FC 1-2 New York City FC, 9 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2-1 Orlando City SC, 2 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2-0 New York Red Bulls, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2-0 Atlas, 14 Sep, 2022, Champions Cup
New York City FC 3-0 Inter Miami CF, 17 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Atlanta United FC 1-2 New York City FC, 9 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2-1 Orlando City SC, 2 Oct, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2-0 New York Red Bulls, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2-0 Atlas, 14 Sep, 2022, Champions Cup
Watch out for this Montreal player
The Honduran striker, Romell Quioto has performed well, playing in 24 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, scoring 15 goals and 6 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in less games played.
Watch out for this New York player
Brazilian striker Héber has not had a good performance, playing in 9 games as a starter and 19 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, scoring in the last game, so he will be looking to return to the goal path and take his team to the next phase, looking for Valentin Castellanos' place.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to CF Montreal vs New York City, an MLS match. The match will take place at Saputo Stadium at 13:00.