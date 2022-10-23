Barcelona vs Athletic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Barcelona vs Athletic live stream
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Athletic online and live stream
Barcelona vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
What time is the Barcelona vs Athletic matchday 11 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Barcelona Statements
"There is competition. Kessie comes in very well, but the competition marks the teams. We have many players in that position, he trains very well. He is being a great professional and he will end up coming in."
"I am very satisfied, they did very well against Villarreal. We took risks and we have to win duels. Great game from the defensive line, Villarreal had one and a half chances."
"There are no starters or substitutes. Only Barcelona players and we are focused on tomorrow, we don't think about what's coming. They are three golden points and they must stay at home."
"Every day we prepare these plays, in attack and defense. But there is also an opponent. We have to get more out of them. In defense, we have improved. On offense, we have to improve in this aspect."
"It changes more depending on the opponent. The free man was our pivot and Frenkie understood it well. And at other times it is marked. We have to make coverages, that the high pressure is organized by the pivot... and Busi is a master and will continue to be important."
"Koundé can play as a winger, it depends on the game, the moment, absences... he could play there again".
On Ferra: "The goal was good for him. The strikers live on goals and when they don't score the confidence can change. These games have been very good for him. The other day he played a great game. He doesn't stop working, we value him highly, very highly. Whether he scores or not."
"Lewandowski scores goals with everyone. He is a goal scorer and sometimes he does it himself. Like the day against Mallorca. He is a spectacular footballer and he understands well with everyone, Ansu, Raphinha...".
"I try to give rest to the majority, but he is a fundamental profile for me because of how I want him to play. He is very mature and essential in the scheme. It's difficult to rest him, but I try."
"I don't have starters or substitutes, especially with this schedule. There are 25 level players competing against each other. It depends on fatigue, on the situation of each one that I put one or the other. Fati is a player who can make a difference, and he has made a difference. He has to be important.
"The team looks like what I want. The other day and in many matches. If we make an analysis, the team has competed against everyone, even when the result has been adverse. There is no such thing as perfection, but we are looking to get closer."
"I think it will be an intense match. It will be a difficult opponent, aggressive in the recovery after loss, in high pressing.... Valverde is more offensive than Marcelino. They will press us. They work very well. I have great respect for Valverde, for what he did here as well.
