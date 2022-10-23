Monterrey vs Pachuca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Liga MX Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca online and live

The match will be televised on FoxSports.
Monterrey vs Pachuca can be tuned in from FoxSports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pachuca player

Nicolas Ibañez, center forward from Argentina, has been a key part of the project in recent tournaments and has played almost all the matches in the regular tournament. In the previous tournament he scored nine times and thanks to that Pachuca was able to reach the final, now as champion scorer he has scored three goals against Monterrey and will be very important in the second leg because a goal would put the rival in a tight spot.
Watch out for this Rayados de Monterrey player

Rogelio Funes Mori, 31-year-old center forward, has been the Rayados' goal scorer in recent seasons, his performance in the northern team has been so good that it has earned him a call-up to the Mexican national team, the Argentinean nationalized Mexican, after his injury, in nine games played scored four goals, for the playoffs the player scored against Cruz Azul and missed a penalty against Pachuca, no doubt to remain in competition he must help to recover.
Latest Pachuca lineup

Ustari, Perez, Tapias, Cabral, Alvarez, Guzman, Chavez, Sanchez, Hurtado, Ibanez, Ibarra.
Last alignment of Monterrey

Cardenas, Aguirre, Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Kranevitter, Romo, Gallardo, Pizarro, Meza, Funes.
Background

Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey
Monterrey 0-0 Pachuca
Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey
Monterrey 3-1 Pachuca
Monterrey 0-1 Pachuca
Arbitration quartet

Central: Luis Enrique Santander. Assistants: Christian Espinosa and Jessica Morales. Fourth Official: Oscar Mejia
Pachuca has already taken the lead

The Tuzos of Pachuca were a very consistent team throughout the season, with that they obtained 32 points and were in fourth place, with the ticket to the playoffs assured, they had to face Tigres, a very difficult team to beat, the first leg at Tigres' stadium, the Tuzos lost by the minimum difference, for the second leg at home in a game full of controversy, Pachuca won 2-1, The atmosphere was good because, having tied on aggregate, the Tuzos qualified for the next round. For the first leg against Rayados, Pachuca showed attitude and took the lead on several occasions, when Ustari saved Funes' penalty kick, Pachuca took another breath and was able to score two more goals to finish the game with a score of 5-2, now in the second leg the opponent must score 3 goals, something that looks complicated.
Monterrey to close a good regular season

The Rayados de Monterrey are at risk of being eliminated one step away from the final, Vucetich's team had a great season that gave them the second place in the regular season, the Rayados had to face Cruz Azul in the first match of the Liguilla, the first leg did not hurt each other, but the second leg had more action and the Rayados team won 3-0 in their home field, the team looked solid and a clear contender to win the title, but before thinking about the trophy they should focus on Pachuca, Rayados had a bad game in the first leg, however, there are things to rescue such as the reaction they had when they were down on the scoreboard, they were also very close to tie the game at 3-3, but a mistake by Funes Mori from the eleven steps cost them the game.
Finalist wanted

Monterrey and Pachuca face each other in the second duel of the semifinals, the Tuzos took the advantage at home by beating Rayados 5-2, the road is marked for Pachuca and it is up to them to keep the ticket in what promises to be a great final to give way to the World Cup, Rayados has a great challenge ahead and will have the support of their people to overcome and get the pass to the final, these teams faced in the 17th round of Liga MX in a duel that ended in a scoreless draw.
The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 8:06pm.
