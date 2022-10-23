Leeds United vs FC Fulham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Leeds United

11:43 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Leeds vs Fulham match, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:38 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Leeds vs Fulham Online?

If you want to watch Leeds vs Fulham on TV, your option is: ESPN.

If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star+

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

11:33 PM2 hours ago

What time is Leeds vs Fulham?

This is the kickoff time for Leeds vs Fulham on October 23rd, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock 

Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount+

Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star+

11:28 PM2 hours ago

History

In the last five meetings between the two, Leeds have the advantage with four wins and the remaining match was won by Fulham. Leeds scored 10 goals and Fulham scored five.
11:23 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Fulham

This season Fulham has a great striker who has scored a good amount of goals that have brought a lot of joy to the team. That is the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic, who already has eight goals, three from penalties, in 10 Premier League matches.
11:18 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Leeds

In the last few matches there has been a Colombian who has been breaking in every game. That is Luis Sinisterra, the 23-year-old striker who, without being a recurring starter, has already scored two goals and has become a star of the team, which earned him a call-up to the Colombian National Team.
11:13 PM2 hours ago

Fulham

Fulham are having a great season so far. They are in 9th place with 15 points and have two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five games.
11:08 PM2 hours ago

Leeds

Leeds are still at the bottom of the table. They have only managed to get nine points out of a possible 30 and this places them in 16th place. They have three defeats in a row and a draw in their last four games.
11:03 PM2 hours ago

Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is Elland Road. It is located in the county of West Yorkshire in Leeds, England. It was inaugurated in 1897 and to this day, it is the oldest English stadium still in use. It is the home of Leeds United and has also served as a stadium for rugby matches, hosting matches of the most important tournaments of the sport. It has also been the chosen venue for three matches of the 1996 European Championship. Culturally, it has opened its doors to Queen and U2 and was the location for the movie "The King's Speech". It has a capacity of 40,000 spectators.


10:58 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Premier League Match: Leeds vs Fulham live!

We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
