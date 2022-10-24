Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan match for Champions League?
This is the kickoff time for the Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan match on October 25 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM Star + and ESPN 3
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player Dinamo Zagreb
Mislav Orsic | This Croatian player, who plays as a left winger, is one of Zagreb's most outstanding players in this UEFA Champions League, having scored two goals against Milan and Chelsea. In his home league, he has 11 goals and six assists so far this season.
Key player Milan
Rafael Leao | This 22-year-old Portuguese player, who plays as a left winger, is having a very good season with AC Milan. So far, he is the top scorer and the team's top assist man, with five goals and four assists in 11 games, which means that he has contributed almost 50% of all the goals scored by the entire Rossoneri team. He has just scored against Monza in Serie A.
Last lineup AC Milan
Ciprian Tatarusanu; Sergiño Dest, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tommaso Pobega, Ismael Bennacer; Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic; and Divock Origi.
Last lineup Dinamo Zagreb
Livakovic, Sutalo, Ristovski, Peric, Spikic, Ljubicic, Misic, Ivanusec, Ademi, Petkovic, and Orsic.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan will be Szymon Marciniak; Paweł Sokolnicki first line; Tomasz Listkiewicz, second line; Tomasz Musiał, fourth assistant.
How does Milan arrive?
On the other hand, the Rossoneri, coached by Stefano Pioli, live two very different realities: while in Serie A they have just won the championship and are currently in second place behind Napoli, in the Champions League their place in the next round is in danger. Milan have the same number of points as their opponents this afternoon with the same record of one win, one draw and two defeats in four matches. In their most recent meeting in the local league, the Italian team thrashed Monza 4-1, however, in the last Champions League matchday, Chelsea won 2-0 at the Rossoneri's home.
How does Dinamo Zagreb arrive?
Dinamo Zagreb, coached by Ante Cacic, is currently in last place in Group E, with only four points, the result of just one win and one draw, which in fact, was last matchday when they faced Salzburg, which ended in a one-goal draw. The Croatian team is the club with a goal difference of -2 and is only behind Milan with the same points, so it is crucial to take advantage of their home ground if they want to overtake them and reach the last day of the Champions League group stage with aspirations.
Matchday 5
We continue with the activity in the best club-level tournament in the world! The Champions League season 2022-2023 continues today, and Dinamo Zagreb and Milan will see action on matchday 5, the penultimate matchday of the group stage, corresponding to group E where they share it with the English team Chelsea and the Austrian team Salzburg. The whole group will see action today, so it is important for these two teams to win if they want to stay alive, especially the home team, which in this match will be the Croatians.
The match will be played at the Stadium Maksimir
The Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan match will be played at the Maksimir Stadium, in Zagreb, Croatia. The kick-off is scheduled at 3 pm ET.
