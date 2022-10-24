Sevilla vs Copenhagen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League?
The match between Sevilla and Copenhagen can be followed on television through HBO Max.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Sevilla vs Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
United States (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru: 11:45 AM
Player to watch at Copenhagen
Viktor Claesson has eight goals and two assists for the Danish side this season. The Swede has not scored yet in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, but he did score in the qualifying round. The Copenhagen captain scored in his most recent match against Midtjylland last weekend, breaking his goal drought since he had not scored for his club since September 2.
Player to watch at Sevilla
The Argentine Lamela is Sevilla's top scorer in the league competition with three goals, while in the Champions League he has not yet made his debut. He comes in positive dynamics because he has scored in the last two matches played by the hispalanse team.
How does Copenhagen arrive?
Copenhagen comes after a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland in the Danish league. Right now they are in eighth place with 18 points in the relegation group, but only one point away from the championship group. However, they are far behind the leaders, 10 points behind. Last week they qualified for the round of 16 on penalties by beating Hobro. While in the highest European competition they have only achieved one point in the group stage and it was precisely against this rival. Almost out of options to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League, they only think about winning on Spanish soil to finish third and gain access to the Europa League.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla is coming off a tough defeat in the league competition after losing at home to reigning UEFA Champions League and LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid. This has been the first defeat of the hispalense team with Sampaoli on the bench, although it has only been able to achieve a victory. Right now in the league competition they are in 15° position with a total of 10 points in the 11 matches they have played and with only one point ahead of the rest zone. Sevilla are looking to wake up as their objective is to play in the Champions League and right now they are 12 points away from that zone. While in the Champions League they have not won and have only scored two points and have very few options to qualify for the round of 16 so their goal is to win this game to finish third and get into the UEFA Europa League.
Background
Sevilla and Copenhagen have only met once in history and that was in the first leg in which they drew goalless. Sevilla's record against Danish teams has been three matches and they have known all the results, one win, one draw and one defeat. Meanwhile, Copenhagen's record against Spanish teams is 13 matches played in which they have not won, five draws and eight defeats.
Venue: The match will be played at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, a stadium built in 1958 with a capacity of 43864 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sevilla and Copenhagen meet in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, both are in Group G along with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund;
