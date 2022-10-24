PSG vs Maccabi: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Paris Saint German vs Maccabi live online in UEFA Champions League Match day 5.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Paris Saint German vs Maccabi live on Match day 5 of the UEFA Champions League, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Paris Saint German vs Maccabi online and live in UEFA Champions League Match day 5
The match will be televised on the HBO channel.
Paris Saint German vs Maccabi can be tuned in from the live streams of the HBO+ App.
Paris Saint German vs Maccabi can be tuned in from the live streams of the HBO+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Group H
Group H currently has a tie at the top, although by goal difference PSG is in first place with 8 points, in second place also with 8 points is Benfica, Juventus in a nightmare season is in 3rd place with 3 points and at the bottom is Maccabi with 3 points, so it looks at the moment in group H.
What time is the Paris Saint German vs Maccabi match day 5 of the Champions League?
This is the kick-off time for the Paris Saint German vs Maccabi match on October 25, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Panama: 2:00 p.m.
Peru: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:00 hours
Parc Des Princes
The Paris Saint German stadium, one of the most emblematic in France, has a capacity of 47 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 8, 1967. It will be the stage where Paris Saint German and Maccabi will face each other on another day in the UEFA Champions League, a match that will define many things in Group H and that will undoubtedly give us many goals and emotions.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Felix Zwayer, who will have a difficult job in a stadium that is always a tough place to be.
Absences
In this match, the two teams will have some significant absentees, first PSG will be without Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira, the former for accumulation of yellow cards and Danilo for injury, while Maccabi will be without Dolev Haziza, Mahmud Jaber and Suf Podgoreanu, all three players due to injury, these are the absences of the two teams for Day 5 of the UEFA Champions League.
Background
These two teams have only met on one occasion, the same occasion Paris Saint German defeated Maccabi 3-1 on the road this season, tomorrow the Parisians will have to take advantage of their home advantage as they will be favourites to take the three points and remain at the top of Group H in the UEFA Champions League.
How does Maccabi arrive?
Maccabi is in the last position with 3 points and a record of one match won and 3 matches lost, a team that is the victim in this group facing teams far superior to them, they come from the surprise and beat Juventus 2-0 on day 4 of the UEFA Champions League, they seek to continue with this good run against Paris Saint German, a team that is undoubtedly the big favorite to continue advancing in group H and reach the next round.
How is Paris Saint German coming along?
Paris Saint German arrives as the leader of group H, with 8 points and a record of 2 wins and 2 draws, they still do not know what defeat is in this season in the UEFA Champions League, in their last Champions League match Paris drew 1 goal against Benfica with a goal by Kylian Mbappé, for Benfica Joao Mario was in charge of the Portuguese goal, this way PSG arrives, who need the 3 points to ensure one more week the leadership of the group.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Paris Saint German vs Maccabi live stream, corresponding to Match day 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes, at 14:00 (CDMX).