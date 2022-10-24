Benfica vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Luz Stadium
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Juventus match live?
What time is Benfica vs Juventus match for Champions League?
Argentina 4 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: HBO Max
Chile 3 pm: Fox Sports, Star +, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: SiriusXM FC, Paramount+, VIX+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Speak up, Allegri!
"It's a very important match, which will tell us if we can go through. At the same time, winning would guarantee us the minimum result for the Europa League, because at this point we're not even in the Europa League. The team is playing better, but in the championship we lost some points. It's going to be a great game. There is a risk that we will be excited. We need to have a team that is always compact. We need to be good in the defensive phase and have the right attitude. We have to pay maximum attention. We have to continue like in the previous two games.
We have to play a great game. I think it will go well. I could be wrong, but we need to be confident. We have the qualities to make it. We will try to get a good result and try to get back into the championship.
We have to win, but we need maximum attention. There can be euphoria, enthusiasm, and this can lead us to lower our lines. We can't do this. We have to be attentive, the players will be well prepared.
It would be a shame (to be eliminated from the Champions League), but it wouldn't be a personal defeat. There is this possibility. If Benfica wins the last game, we can only go to the Europa League, but it's one step at a time. Let's see how it goes. The team is fine from a physical and mental point of view. We have to be compact in the game."
Probable lineup for Juventus
Juventus' Situation
Speak up, Schmidt!
Of course, if teams have lows, it's not good, but it happens to us as well. Every team goes through this in professional soccer. We have to find solutions. They will always have a good team on the field and we are focused on the players who can play. We have to focus on the 90 minutes and keep that concentration during the 90 minutes".