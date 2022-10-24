Benfica vs Juventus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
Photo: Juventus

7:02 PM4 hours ago

Luz Stadium

6:57 PM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Juventus match live?

If you want to directly stream it: SiriusXM FC, Paramount+, VIX+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:52 PM4 hours ago

What time is Benfica vs Juventus match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Juventus of 25th October 2022in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Fox Sports 2, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: HBO Max

Chile 3 pm: Fox Sports, Star +, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN4, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: SiriusXM FC, Paramount+, VIX+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +

6:47 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Allegri!

"It's a very important match, which will tell us if we can go through. At the same time, winning would guarantee us the minimum result for the Europa League, because at this point we're not even in the Europa League. The team is playing better, but in the championship we lost some points. It's going to be a great game. There is a risk that we will be excited. We need to have a team that is always compact. We need to be good in the defensive phase and have the right attitude. We have to pay maximum attention. We have to continue like in the previous two games.

We have to play a great game. I think it will go well. I could be wrong, but we need to be confident. We have the qualities to make it. We will try to get a good result and try to get back into the championship.
We have to win, but we need maximum attention. There can be euphoria, enthusiasm, and this can lead us to lower our lines. We can't do this. We have to be attentive, the players will be well prepared.

It would be a shame (to be eliminated from the Champions League), but it wouldn't be a personal defeat. There is this possibility. If Benfica wins the last game, we can only go to the Europa League, but it's one step at a time. Let's see how it goes. The team is fine from a physical and mental point of view. We have to be compact in the game."

6:42 PM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Juventus

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik.
6:37 PM4 hours ago

Juventus' Situation

Unlike his opponents, Massimiliano Allegri has a good list of casualties. Bremer, De Sciglio, Di María and Paredes have thigh injuries, while Chiesa and Pogba have knee problems.
6:32 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Schmidt!

"It is foolish to think that they (Juventus) are struggling and that they will not be at their best. This is an experienced team and a coach who has been around in international soccer, and we have to be at our best. We are prepared for the best Juventus and we are not thinking about weak points. We have to be strong to qualify for the next phase. The group is difficult, we said so in the match, and we didn't make the mistake of underestimating anyone.

Of course, if teams have lows, it's not good, but it happens to us as well. Every team goes through this in professional soccer. We have to find solutions. They will always have a good team on the field and we are focused on the players who can play. We have to focus on the 90 minutes and keep that concentration during the 90 minutes".

6:27 PM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernández; Aursnes, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos.
6:22 PM4 hours ago

Benfica's Situation

Roger Schmidt has only two absentees for the upcoming confrontation: Morato, with an ankle injury, and Draxler, with a thigh injury.
6:17 PM4 hours ago

Old Lady

In a delicate situation in the competition, Juventus had only one win and three losses. With three points, the Old Lady is in danger of losing the dispute for third place to the modest Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, which also has the same score of 25%.
6:12 PM4 hours ago

Eagles

With a 66% success rate, Benfica won two victories and two draws in group H and are in second place with eight points, the same as Paris Saint-Germain, who have an advantage in the tie-breaker criteria.
6:07 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Benfica vs Juventus, live this Wednesday (25), at the Luz Stadium, at 3 pm ET, for the UEFA Champions League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
6:02 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Benfica vs Juventus Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
