Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk match for UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on VIX+ and Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Shakhtar Donetsk
In Shakhtar Donetsk, the presence of Danylo Sikan stands out. The 21-year-old Ukrainian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has four goals so far and 623 minutes in 18 games played.
Key player - Celtic
In Celtic, the presence of Kyogo Furuhashi stands out. The 27-year-old Japanese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has eight goals so far and 623 minutes in 18 games played.
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk history
These two teams have met five times. The statistics are even, as each team has won two matches, leaving a balance of one draw.
Against English teams, RB Salzburg has played 10 games, where it has only been able to obtain one victory, three draws and six defeats. Chelsea has played six games against Austrian teams, winning two, drawing three and losing one.
Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk travel to Scottish soil unbeaten in three matches and seem to have started the season well, both in the Ukrainian league and in the Champions League. Under Igor Jovicevic, the team is second in the Ukrainian league with 19 points from seven games and has a game in hand on leaders Dnipro-1.
In Group F of the competition, Shakhtar Donetsk has struggled to fight back against the favorites, winning 4-1 against RB Leipzig on matchday one and a 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid on matchday four, but will need to win to have a chance of at least fighting for second place in the table on this or the final matchday.
Celtic
Celtic have made a great start to their Scottish Premiership season, four points clear at the top of the table over Rangers. The team coached by Ange Postecoglou has once again demonstrated its offensive power in the local competition, comfortably ranking as the league's top-scoring team with 39 goals scored and, in its last outing, achieved a dramatic 4-3 victory over Hearts. Already out of chances to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, the Scottish team will try to achieve a miracle to reach the Europa League.
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!