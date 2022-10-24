Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: The Independent

12:00 AM5 hours ago

How to watch Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream on TV and Online?

The match Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:55 PM5 hours ago

What time is Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk match for UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk of October 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on VIX+ and Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star +

11:50 PM5 hours ago

Key player - Shakhtar Donetsk

In Shakhtar Donetsk, the presence of Danylo Sikan stands out. The 21-year-old Ukrainian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has four goals so far and 623 minutes in 18 games played.

11:45 PM5 hours ago

Key player - Celtic

In Celtic, the presence of Kyogo Furuhashi stands out. The 27-year-old Japanese striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has eight goals so far and 623 minutes in 18 games played.

11:40 PM5 hours ago

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk history

These two teams have met five times. The statistics are even, as each team has won two matches, leaving a balance of one draw.

11:35 PM5 hours ago

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk travel to Scottish soil unbeaten in three matches and seem to have started the season well, both in the Ukrainian league and in the Champions League. Under Igor Jovicevic, the team is second in the Ukrainian league with 19 points from seven games and has a game in hand on leaders Dnipro-1.

In Group F of the competition, Shakhtar Donetsk has struggled to fight back against the favorites, winning 4-1 against RB Leipzig on matchday one and a 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid on matchday four, but will need to win to have a chance of at least fighting for second place in the table on this or the final matchday.

11:30 PM5 hours ago

Celtic

Celtic have made a great start to their Scottish Premiership season, four points clear at the top of the table over Rangers. The team coached by Ange Postecoglou has once again demonstrated its offensive power in the local competition, comfortably ranking as the league's top-scoring team with 39 goals scored and, in its last outing, achieved a dramatic 4-3 victory over Hearts. Already out of chances to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, the Scottish team will try to achieve a miracle to reach the Europa League.

11:25 PM5 hours ago

The match will be played at Celtic Park

The Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be played at Celtic Park, located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1892, has a capacity for 60,832 spectators.
11:20 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League match: Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
