Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Latest City lineup
31. EDERSON, 21. SERGIO GÓMEZ, 14. AYMERIC LAPORTE, 25. M. AKANJI, 7. JOÃO CANCELO, 8. İ. GÜNDOĞAN, 16. RODRI, 10. J. GREALISH, 17. K. DE BRUYNE, 26. R. MAHREZ and 19. J. ÁLVAREZ.
Latest Borussia Dortmund lineup
1. G. KOBEL; 36. T. ROTHE, 15. M. HUMMELS, 25. N. SÜLE, 24. T. MEUNIER, 6. S. ÖZCAN, 22. J. BELLINGHAM, 21. D. MALEN, 19. J. BRANDT, 27. K. ADEYEMI and 20. A. MODESTE.
Machester City's key player
The Portuguese player has been a partner all season with his teammates in attack; with three assists and multiple offensive plays he has collaborated to make City's forward line one of the most dangerous and lethal, so his participation in this match could make a difference.
Dortmund's key player
He currently has four goals and one assist, so tonight he will have to come out with that forcefulness that characterizes him to make a difference against one of the best teams of the season.
Manchester City puts on a great show
However, it is not an invincible team, just look at the last game where they faced Copenhagen of Denmark in a match that ended goalless and with one sent off for Pep Guardiola's team, so today Sergio Gomez will not be able to see activity on the field.
Dortmund is on a roll
In their last match they tied 1-1 with Sevilla in a game where the Germans' goal was scored by Bellingham in the 35th minute.
The match will be played at the Signal Iduna
The Dortmund vs Manchester City match will be played at the stadium Signal Iduna, in Dortmund, Germany with a capacity of 81,365 people.
The Westfalenstadion, called Signal Iduna Park for sponsorship reasons, is the regular home of Borussia Dortmund playing in the German Bundesliga.
It features yellow suspension towers and is a symbol of the city of Dortmund.
This sporting venue was rebuilt to be one of the venues of the 2006 World Cup held in Germany, for this event, the stadium was temporarily named FIFA World Cup Stadium Dortmund for reasons stipulated in the FIFA regulations.
The stadium is one of the most famous soccer stadiums in Europe; in addition to being the largest soccer stadium in Germany, it is the fifth largest stadium in Europe and the third largest home of a top European club after the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
One of the best matches of match day five will be broadcasted LIVE on VAVEL. Manchester City and their great offensive arsenal will look to defeat Dortmund away in a match that will surely be quite even.
The locals are in second place in group "G" due to only one defeat in the season, which was against Pep Guardiola's team, so today, in front of their fans, they will be looking for the three points against one of the best teams of the season.