Burnley vs Norwich City: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

Possible Norwich line-up
For his part, Smith may line up with the following eleven to face Burnley. Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Gibson, Giannoulis, Ramsey, Hayden, Nunez, Sargent, Cantwell and Pukki.
Burnley's possible lineup
Kompany may field the following eleven to face Norwich. Farrell, Vitinho, Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Tella, Cullen, Cork, Zaroury, Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Norwich City of 25th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brazil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
History between them
These teams have met 42 times. Burnley has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of two victories. Kompany's side have won on 18 occasions, while Norwich have won in 16 matches. In 12 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Where to watch
The match between Burnley vs Norwich City can be watched on the Burnley channel and on DAZN. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
EFL Championship standings
As for the visitors, Norwich are in seventh place on 25 points, one point away from the Premiership promotion playoffs and four points behind the competition leaders. Dean Smith's side are four points behind Burnley, with a game in hand. So far, they have seven wins, four draws and five defeats.
EFL Championship standings
Burnley are having a good season and are looking to return to England's top flight, the Premier League. The home side are four points behind their opponents. The Englishmen are in third position, with a game in hand, with 29 points, one point behind the leader, who is tied with QPR and Blackburn. A win in this clash will take them to the top of the EFL Championship standings.
Norwich's last match
The visitors drew 2-2 against Sheffield United. The opposite happened to Dean Smith's side, who saw a two-goal lead come back to them. Pukki scored the first goal at the start of the match, and ten minutes later, he scored Norwich's second goal, and the second in his personal account. With that score, 2-2, the first 45 minutes ended. The home side turned the game around in the second half with goals from Osborn and Mcburnie. Pukki could have given his team the victory, but he missed the decisive penalty and both sides shared the points.
Burnley's last match
Burnley achieved a great victory in their visit to the Stadium of Light against Sunderland by 2-4. Kompany's side managed to come back from Sunderland's 2-0 start, which in twenty minutes put a two-goal lead on the scoreboard, thanks to goals from Diallo and Neil. The first half ended with 2-0 on the scoreboard. The second half was a totalitarian one for Burnley, who put on their overalls and came from behind. Tella scored the visitors' first goal and set up the winning line. Ten minutes later, Benson equalized and Zaroury put Burnley ahead shortly after. At the end of the game, Brownhill sealed the game and put the final 2-4 on the scoreboard.
The match corresponds to matchday 9 of the EFL Championship.