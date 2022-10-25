Venados vs Leones Negros: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga Expansion MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Venados vs Leones Negros match for Liga Expansion MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Venados vs Leones Negros of October 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX, Fox Sports, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, TVC Deportes, Hi Sports, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Claro Sports
Background Venados vs Leones Negros
The series has been very even in the last five games, with two wins per side and one draw, emphasizing that in the regular season they met at the Estadio Jalisco where the Melenudos showed no mercy.
Leones Negros 4-0 Venados | Apertura 2022
Leones Negros 0-1 Venados | Clausura 2022
Venados 0-1 Leones Negros | Apertura 2021
Leones Negros 1-1 Venados | Clausura 2021
Venados 2-1 Leones Negros | Apertura 2020
Key player Leones Negros
Although it took him some work to adapt in the first few games, Óscar Villa adapted and adapted to the system and scored several goals that were essential to score points, so he hopes to keep the gunpowder on for this playoffs.
Key player Venados
Experience should weigh heavily in this type of confrontation and the Argentinean Neri Cardozo already knows how to play this type of competition, so his contribution on and off the field will be key in order to come out on top in this tie.
Last lineup Leones Negros
1 Jorge Hernández, 3 Juan de Alba, 28 Dionicio Escalante, 33 Edson Jaramillo, 5 Jorge Hernández, 7 Martín Galván, 11 Miguel Vallejo, 81 Wilber Rentería, 81 Alejandro Carreón, 9 Óscar Villa.
Last lineup Venados
28 Rafael Ramírez, 4 Rodrigo Noya, 5 Alfonso Luna, 12 Juan Vega, 15 Santiago Román, 5 Neri Cardozo, 7 Manuel Pérez, 18 Khaled Amador, 21 Ángel López, 17 Mauro López, 29 Sleyther Lora.
Leones Negros: solidity
It is worth remembering that the Leones Negros of the UDG are the only team in this category that passed the requirements for promotion, so the project is going seriously towards good results, as in the regular season they finished third in the standings, playing good soccer. As visitors they won 5 times, for 3 ties and 1 loss.
Venados: taking advantage
Venados de Mérida are usually a team that gets into the Playoffs and/or Liguilla, but they have not advanced beyond the Quarter-Final round, an issue that they will try to break this Tuesday with the mission of taking home advantage during the first 90 minutes. In the Repechage round they beat Tepatitlán by a score of 4-2.
The Kick-off
The Venados vs Leones Negros match will be played at the Carlos Iturralde Rivero Stadium, in Merida, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
