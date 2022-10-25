Morelia vs Cimarrones: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga Expansion MX 2022
Tune in here Morelia vs Cimarrones Live Score in Liga Expansion MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Morelia vs Cimarrones match for the Liga Expansion MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Morelia vs Cimarrones match for Liga Expansion MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Morelia vs Cimarrones of October 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Chile: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:05 AM

Mexico: 9:05 PM on ViX, Fox Sports, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, TVC Deportes, Hi Sports, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Background Morelia vs Cimarrones

Los Canarios have the advantage in the most recent five games, with two wins to two draws and just one loss. It is worth remembering that these two clubs played in the last Expansion Final, where Morelia won the title, which is why Cimarrones may have a "score to settle" with their rival.

Atlético Morelia 2-1 Cimarrones, Apertura 2022

Atlético Morelia 2-0 Cimarrones, Clausura 2022 Final Second Leg

Cimarrones 0-0 Atlético Morelia, Clausura 2022 Final Ida

Cimarrones 3-0 Atlético Morelia, Clausura 2022

Atlético Morelia 2-2 Cimarrones, Apertura 2021

Key player Cimarrones

Team that goes in the old Ascenso MX or now Expansión MX is synonymous with goals and did so this season, because Diego Jiménez was the scoring champion with 12 goals and averaged one every 122 minutes, so Sonora will be looking for their offensive gunpowder is still active for this key.
Key player Morelia

He arrived as one of the reinforcements from Atlante and earned a starting place in the attack for his speed and imbalance, so Bryan Mendoza will be the element to follow so that the Canarios can hit in the first leg.
Last lineup Cimarrones

30 Gabino Espinoza, 4 Juan García Sancho, 15 Ulises Torres, 23 Josué Reyes, 109 Harold Vázquez, 6 Aldo Arellano, 8 Francisco Acuña, 10 Edson Torres, 20 Bryant Navarro, 7 José Peralta, 11 Diego Jiménez.
Last lineup Morelia

12 Santiago Ramírez, 2 Miguel Velázquez, 4 Arturo Ledesma, 5 Víctor Milke, 14 Mario Trejo, 13 Alejandro Andrade, 15 Juan Gamboa, 28 Jonny Uchuari, 30 Bryan Mendoza, 35 Jassiel Ruiz, 19 Diego Pineda.
Cimarrones: defensive order

The Cimarrones de Sonora went from strength to strength in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 and managed to finish fourth in the general table to secure their ticket to the Quarterfinals directly, where Roberto Hernández gave them stability, although outside of Sonora they had some problems winning three for the same number of draws and defeats, scoring 11 goals, but conceding 12.
Morelia: take advantage

Atlético Morelia has had some deficiencies in recent matches, both offensively and defensively, aspects that they will have to improve in order to come out on top in this series. In the Repechage round, they suffered too much and were close to being eliminated, as they tied 1-1 in regular time against Alebrijes de Oaxaca, although in the penalty shootout round they were able to complete the job and advance to this stage.
The Kick-off

The Morelia vs Cimarrones match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga Expansion MX 2022: Morelia vs Cimarrones!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
