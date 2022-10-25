Morelia vs Cimarrones: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Playoffs in Liga Expansion MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Morelia vs Cimarrones match for Liga Expansion MX 2022?
This is the start time of the game Morelia vs Cimarrones of October 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:05 AM
Mexico: 9:05 PM on ViX, Fox Sports, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, TVC Deportes, Hi Sports, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Background Morelia vs Cimarrones
Los Canarios have the advantage in the most recent five games, with two wins to two draws and just one loss. It is worth remembering that these two clubs played in the last Expansion Final, where Morelia won the title, which is why Cimarrones may have a "score to settle" with their rival.
Atlético Morelia 2-1 Cimarrones, Apertura 2022
Atlético Morelia 2-0 Cimarrones, Clausura 2022 Final Second Leg
Cimarrones 0-0 Atlético Morelia, Clausura 2022 Final Ida
Cimarrones 3-0 Atlético Morelia, Clausura 2022
Atlético Morelia 2-2 Cimarrones, Apertura 2021
Key player Cimarrones
Team that goes in the old Ascenso MX or now Expansión MX is synonymous with goals and did so this season, because Diego Jiménez was the scoring champion with 12 goals and averaged one every 122 minutes, so Sonora will be looking for their offensive gunpowder is still active for this key.
Key player Morelia
He arrived as one of the reinforcements from Atlante and earned a starting place in the attack for his speed and imbalance, so Bryan Mendoza will be the element to follow so that the Canarios can hit in the first leg.
Last lineup Cimarrones
30 Gabino Espinoza, 4 Juan García Sancho, 15 Ulises Torres, 23 Josué Reyes, 109 Harold Vázquez, 6 Aldo Arellano, 8 Francisco Acuña, 10 Edson Torres, 20 Bryant Navarro, 7 José Peralta, 11 Diego Jiménez.
Last lineup Morelia
12 Santiago Ramírez, 2 Miguel Velázquez, 4 Arturo Ledesma, 5 Víctor Milke, 14 Mario Trejo, 13 Alejandro Andrade, 15 Juan Gamboa, 28 Jonny Uchuari, 30 Bryan Mendoza, 35 Jassiel Ruiz, 19 Diego Pineda.
Cimarrones: defensive order
The Cimarrones de Sonora went from strength to strength in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 and managed to finish fourth in the general table to secure their ticket to the Quarterfinals directly, where Roberto Hernández gave them stability, although outside of Sonora they had some problems winning three for the same number of draws and defeats, scoring 11 goals, but conceding 12.
Morelia: take advantage
Atlético Morelia has had some deficiencies in recent matches, both offensively and defensively, aspects that they will have to improve in order to come out on top in this series. In the Repechage round, they suffered too much and were close to being eliminated, as they tied 1-1 in regular time against Alebrijes de Oaxaca, although in the penalty shootout round they were able to complete the job and advance to this stage.
The Kick-off
The Morelia vs Cimarrones match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
