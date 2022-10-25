Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:47 PM6 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Leipzig vs Real Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leipzig vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Arena Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
10:42 PM6 hours ago

Where and how to watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on Cinemax.

Leipzig vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:37 PM6 hours ago

What time is Leipzig vs Real Madrid matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Leipzig vs Real Madrid match on October 23, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 16:00

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

10:32 PM6 hours ago

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of the game: "The objective is to win tomorrow and forget about the group stage. I already came to Leipzig with Bayern, but they are a better team now. It's going to be a great game.

"Fear of injuries in the dressing room? Injuries are part of soccer. "If you don't want to get injured, stay on the couch," is a phrase I tell my guys. No one has ever said to me "I don't want to train because I'm scared". I would tell them "stay at home, there are many good movies and series...".

"Vinicius is going to play tomorrow. He is not tired. Regarding Rodrygo, the mobility of the nine is something important in this team and he has it. The teacher, Benzema, has taught him well. Watching Karim, one understands how a center forward has to play at Madrid."

"Asensio's renewal? Both you and the club know what I think. Many finish their contracts this season and the break will be a good time to discuss these issues. For the moment, what I ask of him is to be professional, serious and endure this difficult stretch. And he is doing that.

"No matter how far we are in the standings, that doesn't mean that between now and the break the league matches are more important than the Champions League matches. In this club, all of them are key.

"Well, it's a team with very good players. I'm following the Hungarian national team (Leipzig has three) and their players are very strong. Those who are there tomorrow will do well."

"In this club, every game is important, regardless of whether it's the Champions League or the league. There is little time left before the break and we want to get there well; because we want to draw a good position for the return leg."

"The mobility of the nine is something important in this team and he has it. The teacher, Benzema, has taught him well. Because watching Karim you understand how a center forward has to play at Real Madrid."

"Injuries are part of soccer. "If you don't want to get injured stay on the couch," is a phrase I tell my players. It can be in training, a slight contact... it's something that can happen and you can't do anything about it. Everyone wants to train, no one has ever said to me 'I don't want to train because I'm scared'. I would tell you 'stay at home, there are a lot of good movies and series...".

"I don't think the players are thinking about the World Cup. They, precisely, should be looking to arrive with continuity. But I would understand. We are dosing them because it is better to lose Benzema for a day than for a month. That's the situation of the four in the infirmary. Ceballos will be back on Sunday.

10:27 PM6 hours ago

How are Real Madrid coming in?

Real Madrid arrives after beating Sevilla three goals to one in LaLiga, adding another victory so far in the competition.

10:22 PM6 hours ago

How are Leipzig coming in?

Leipzig scored an important draw against Augsburg by three goals in the Bundesliga, reaching the 8th position in the general table.

10:17 PM6 hours ago

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena stadium

The match Leipzig vs Real Madrid will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium, located in Saxony, Germany. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
10:12 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League match: Leipzig vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo