Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Stay tuned for the Leipzig vs Real Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid live online
Leipzig vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Leipzig vs Real Madrid matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Real Madrid Statements
"Fear of injuries in the dressing room? Injuries are part of soccer. "If you don't want to get injured, stay on the couch," is a phrase I tell my guys. No one has ever said to me "I don't want to train because I'm scared". I would tell them "stay at home, there are many good movies and series...".
"Vinicius is going to play tomorrow. He is not tired. Regarding Rodrygo, the mobility of the nine is something important in this team and he has it. The teacher, Benzema, has taught him well. Watching Karim, one understands how a center forward has to play at Madrid."
"Asensio's renewal? Both you and the club know what I think. Many finish their contracts this season and the break will be a good time to discuss these issues. For the moment, what I ask of him is to be professional, serious and endure this difficult stretch. And he is doing that.
"No matter how far we are in the standings, that doesn't mean that between now and the break the league matches are more important than the Champions League matches. In this club, all of them are key.
"Well, it's a team with very good players. I'm following the Hungarian national team (Leipzig has three) and their players are very strong. Those who are there tomorrow will do well."
"In this club, every game is important, regardless of whether it's the Champions League or the league. There is little time left before the break and we want to get there well; because we want to draw a good position for the return leg."
"I don't think the players are thinking about the World Cup. They, precisely, should be looking to arrive with continuity. But I would understand. We are dosing them because it is better to lose Benzema for a day than for a month. That's the situation of the four in the infirmary. Ceballos will be back on Sunday.
