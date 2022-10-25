Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atletico de Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Atletico de Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen of 27th October in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Bayer Leverkusen player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Charles Aránguiz, the midfielder with great experience in German football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Charles Aránguiz has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he was one of the fundamental players in this year for Frankfurt to reach the Champions League.
Watch out for this Atletico Madrid player:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Alvaro Morata, the current center forward has been an important piece in this start of the season for Atletico Madrid and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last Bayer Leverkusen lineup:
L. Hradecky; P. Hincapié, J. Tah, E. Tapsoba; M. Bakker, C. Aránguiz, R. Andrich, J. Frimpong; Paulinho, P. Shick, M. Diaby.
Atlético de Madrid's last line-up:
I. Grbic; N. Molina, S. Savic, J. Giménez, Reinildo; R. De Paul, A. Witsel, G. Kondogbia, T. Lemar. A. Griezmann, Á. Morata.
Background:
Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have faced each other only 9 times (3 win for Atletico, 3 draws and 3 wins for Bayer) where the balance is totally balanced between the two. In terms of goals, Atlético de Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are extremely even with 9 goals scored each. Their last duel dates back to the current group stage where Bayer drew 1-1 with Atletico on German soil.
About the Stadium:
The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is a Football Stadium that is located in the city of Madrid and is the current home of Atletico de Madrid, a team that plays in the Spanish First Division or better known as LaLiga. It has a capacity of 68, 456 spectators and has the distinction of 4 stars UEFA, ie, a UEFA elite enclosure.
It was inaugurated as a stadium owned by Club Atlético de Madrid on September 16, 2017, with the dispute of the Atlético-Málaga match (1-0), corresponding to matchday 4 of the National League Championship, after the reform and expansion undertaken between 2011 and 2017.
Looking for the feat
Bayer Leverkusen has had a very tough start in the group stage of this Champions League as they are currently in the last position of group B, at the moment they have only 3 points, product of 1 victory and 3 defeats, also, in the statistics they average 2 goals for and 6 against, leaving them with a difference of -4 goals. In their last match they faced Porto of Portugal and lost 0-3 to the Dragons.
Looking to fight for the round of 16
Atletico Madrid has had a very strange season in the UEFA Champions League, as it has been difficult for them to have a good group stage in this Champions League and they have been left in a direct qualification position for the knockout stage of the Europa League. They are currently in third place in group B with 4 points from 1 win, 1 draw and 2 defeats. They also have 2 goals for and 5 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -3 goals. In their last game, Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 with Brugge and split points at home.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have the qualification tied before the break for the World Cup. On this fifth matchday, Atlético de Madrid will be looking for three points against Bayer Leverkusen to stay alive and fight for the chance to advance to the group stage; however, the German team is looking to snatch the Europa League place from the Spaniards and it will be important to get the three points at home and with their people.
Kick-off time
The Atletico de Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.